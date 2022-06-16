Scar Treatment Market is Expected to Reach $32.4 Billion by 2031, Claims AMR

Portland, OR, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global scar treatment market was estimated at $13.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $32.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in demand for cosmetic corrections, rise in incidences of stretch marks, owing to heavy weight training and obesity, and availabilities of different anti-scar treatments drive growth of the global scar treatment market. Surge in incidences of child cesarean birth has supplemented the growth yet more. Furthermore, rise in R&D activities is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Impact of Covid-19 on Scar Treatment Market:

As scar treatment comes under non-essential medical treatment, to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 infection, most scar therapies were either postponed or canceled. This, in turn, impacted the global scar treatment market negatively.

However, the market has almost recovered at a quick pace.

The global scar treatment market is analyzed across scar type, product, end user, and region. Based on scar type, the atrophic scar segment accounted for the major share in 2021 holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the home care segment generated the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global market. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.2% by 2031. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global scar treatment market report include Avita Medical Limited, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Smith and Nephew plc., Sisram Inc., and Cynosure, Inc. They have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

