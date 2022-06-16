Noranda Income Fund Annual General Meeting Voting Results

English French

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noranda Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX:NIF.UN) announced today the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) of unitholders held this morning.



At the AGM, there were 27 holders of Priority Units and Special Fund Units (“Units”) of the Fund represented in person or by proxy, holding 27,869,895 Units and representing 55.75% of the Fund’s 49,989,975 issued and outstanding Units. The results of the vote for the election of trustees were as follows:

Class Nominee Votes For % Proxy Votes Withheld % Proxy Priority and

Special Units























Daniel Desjardins 22,234,690 94.12% 1,389,229 5.88% Wendy Kei 23,106,669 97.81% 517,250 2.19% Anthony P.L. Lloyd 22,260,594 94.23% 1,363,325 5.77% Francois R. Roy 23,124,058 97.88% 499,861 2.12% Yihua Xiao (Eva Shaw) 23,044,085 97.55% 579,834 2.45% Dirk Vollrath 23,038,169 97.52% 585,750 2.48% Peter Wright 22,219,910 94.06% 1,404,009 5.94%

About the Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NIF.UN”. Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the “Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation. Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at: www.norandaincomefund.com