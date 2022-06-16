Ohel Children’s Home and Family Services Launches the Brecher Family South Florida Trauma Services

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, Ohel Children’s Home and Family Services announced the launch of the Brecher Family South Florida Trauma Services in Hollywood, Florida, allowing the organization to share its decades of trauma and crisis expertise with the area. An intimate event was held at Rabbi Mark Rosenberg’s residence and included local officials, community stakeholders, first responder leaders, clergy and school principals who gathered in support of the announcement. These new services expand the footprint for Ohel’s Zachter Family National Trauma Center which offers nationwide trauma-based services and specialized training and programs for individuals, workplaces, community groups, and schools.



Dr. Norman Blumenthal, Ohel’s Director of Trauma Services and a leading expert in bereavement and trauma response oversees the Ohel Zachter Family National Trauma Center and Brecher Family South Florida Services in collaboration with Tzivy Reiter, L.C.S.W., Ohel’s Director of Trauma and Children’s Services. The two have a long-standing partnership providing trauma services for events including the Surfside condo collapse, Malibu fires, Houston Floods, the Jersey City and Pittsburgh shootings, among others.

The Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine-Cava, spoke about the need for trauma services in the area. She then referenced the upcoming first anniversary of the Surfside condo collapse and how Ohel was present onsite to comfort families during the tragedy. She also stated, “Residents throughout Miami-Dade County were deeply affected by the tragic collapse of Champlain Towers South. Community leaders, first responders, and everyday citizens alike were forced to grapple with the trauma that ensued. Together, with partners like Ohel, we’ve been able to support community members as they recover from the heartbreaking event and with the launch of Ohel’s new trauma services, we hope to provide more healing services to more residents across our region.”

The Ohel Zachter Family National Trauma Center continues Ohel’s legacy of providing support in the immediate aftermath of a traumatic event, including counseling for individuals and families, pre-bereavement efforts, and community education. Families and individuals receive support through grief and trauma groups and case management efforts, among other offerings. In addition to reactive support, the Ohel Zachter Family National Trauma Center develops trauma-informed and resilience-based building services, including training for first responders, workplaces, synagogues, and schools.

David Mandel, Chief Executive Officer of Ohel, shared his gratitude with Mayor Levine-Cava, the Brecher family, Rabbi Mark Rosenberg, and all in attendance, stressing the importance of their critical roles in the community. Mandel said, “While Ohel has offices in New York and South Florida, trauma, as we know, is based wherever it may occur; it is a mobile operation. We are proud to provide national services for trauma and continue Ohel’s 52-year legacy of supporting local communities.”

Learn how to work with the Ohel Zachter Family National Trauma Center by visiting www.ohelfamily.org .

About Ohel Children’s Home and Family Services

For more than 50 years, Ohel has provided transformative social services and mental health services to communities in the New York metropolitan area. Beginning as a small foster care agency for Jewish children, today Ohel cares for thousands of individuals through a broad range of programs including mental health services, housing and programs for people with disabilities, older adult services, outpatient counseling for everyday people with everyday problems, trauma resources for communities in New York and across the country, and Camp Kaylie. To help us continue our essential services, donate at www.ohelfamily.org/donate .

