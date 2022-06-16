Linseed Oil Market Size to Reach US$ 4,579 Mn by 2030 Says Acumen Research and Consulting

SEOUL, South Korea, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Linseed Oil Market accounted for US$ 2,865 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 4,579 Mn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.



Linseed oil is made from flax seeds, which are yellow in color. Flaxseed is one of the oldest and most widely produced crops in cooler climates. These seeds are high in omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, making them an ideal supplement to any healthy diet. It is also used to enhance the gloss, fluidity, and transparency of oil paints. It is also employed as a preservative in wood and concrete, as well as an ingredient in paints, varnishes, and pigments. Linseed oil can also be used to glue gold leaf sheets to the substrate in traditional oil gilding.

Report Coverage:

Market Linseed Oil Market Market Size 2021 US$ 2,865 Mn Market Forecast 2030 US$ 4,579 Mn CAGR 5.4% During 2022 - 2030 Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, Falcon, KH Chemicals, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Krishi Oils, American Linseed Oil Co., Vandeputte Oleochemicals, Jamieson Natural Sources, Shape Foods, Inc., and ConnOils, LLC. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation



Global Linseed Oil Market Growth Aspects

The linseed oil market is expected to witness profitable prospects during the estimated period due to its increasing implementation in the coating sector and paint application. Linseed oil is also utilized to make various oils with specific qualities like bonding, grinding, tempering, and catalyzed curing. Furthermore, it’s composite capability to polymerize into a stable state, which is widely utilized in the paints and coatings sector for blending with different solvents and varnishes as impregnators and linoleum, is expected to drive market expansion. Furthermore, linoleum is being largely supplanted by PVC, which is stifling the expansion of the worldwide linseed oils market. On the other hand, Linseed oil is combustible and has the potential to start a fire. Furthermore, it causes skin and eye irritation when in touch, which may limit its use in childcare items.

In addition, growing knowledge of the therapeutic characteristics of these oils is expanding their use in the production of nutritional supplements. According to studies, these oils can help reduce the incidence of cancer and coronary heart disease. The oil obtained through the cold-pressing process is suitable for both human and animal nourishment. Linseed oil contains anti-corrosion capabilities, such as the ability to prevent deterioration of concrete and wood surfaces, which protects the quality and longevity of materials coated with the oil. As a result, the linseed oil industry is expected to benefit from an increase in demand for wood finishing. Linseed oil is being used as an insurer in oil paints, inks, soaps, and linoleum to make them glossy and translucent while also increasing their stability.

Growing Use of Linseed Oil in Food Applications and Cosmetics to Support Global Market Growth

The demand for linseed oil for food and cosmetics applications is predicted to rise significantly over the forecast period. This can be related to increased awareness of the potential health advantages of linseed oil as well as its adaptability. Linseed oil is a useful ingredient found in dairy products, baked goods, muffins, dried noodles, and processed meats. Furthermore, the oil can be simply exchanged for other types of oil in flavoring agents, dips, margarine, and sauces. It can also be applied directly to the skin to boost its health by increasing its moisture content. As a result, during the projected period, the market is likely to gain from these factors.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global linseed oil market. North America is one of the leading regions in the global linseed oil market, and it is expected to account for a large share of the industry throughout the projected period. This can be attributed to the region's easy access to linseed, which is widely available in the United States and Canada. Furthermore, as two of the world's largest flaxseed producers, as well as the increasing popularity of flaxseed-based products among health and beauty-conscious clients, the region's industry is expected to develop. The market is expected to profit from the increased infrastructure requirement for wood products in new and existing structures throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the increased inclination for nutritionally oriented food products is driving the market in the region.

Market Segmentation

The global linseed oil market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product type, and application. Based on the product type, the market is divided into raw linseed oil, stands oil, and boiled linseed oil. Based on the application, the market is categorized into paints & varnishes, food, animal nutrition & care, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the linseed oil industry are Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Gustav Heess Oleo chemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, Falcon, KH Chemicals, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Krishi Oils, American Linseed Oil Co., Vandeputte Oleochemicals, Jamieson Natural Sources, Shape Foods, Inc., and ConnOils, LLC.

