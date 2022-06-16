Festi hf.: Shareholders meeting

English Icelandic

The Board of Directors of Festi hf. announces that a shareholders' meeting will be held on Thursday 14 July 2022 at 10.00 in the morning at the company's headquarters at Dalvegur 10-14, Kópavogur.

There will be one issue on the agenda of the meeting: Board elections. At the beginning of the meeting, the company's board will resign to ensure that board elections take place. The purpose of the meeting is to give shareholders the opportunity to elect a new board, as the case may be to renew the mandate of the sitting board, or to elect a new or changed board, depending on what the shareholders see and who is eligible for board positions.

Agenda of the meeting

1. Board elections.

Other information:

All documents and proposals that will be submitted before the shareholders' meeting will be found on the company's website www.festi.is/fjarfestatengsl. There the report of the Nomination Committee when it is ready, will be available. Shareholders will be able to access the documents at the company's headquarters at Dalvegur 10-14, Kópavogur, weekdays between 9: 00-16: 00. The meeting will be held in Icelandic and the meeting documents will also be in Icelandic.

Shareholders can have an agent attend the shareholders' meeting on their behalf. Any agent shall submit a written power of attorney.

It will not be possible to vote electronically at the meeting. Shareholders are given the opportunity to vote on issues that are on the agenda of the meeting in writing. A request for such a ballot shall have been received by the company's office or to the e-mail address hluthafar@festi.is no later than five days before the meeting, ie. before 10.00 on Saturday 9 July 2022.

Shareholders have the right to have certain matters dealt with at a shareholders' meeting if they make a written or electronic request to that effect. If a shareholder wishes to place an issue or proposal on the agenda of the shareholders' meeting, such a request must have been received by the company's office or to the e - mail address hluthafar@festi.is no later than two weeks before the meeting, ie. before 10.00 on Thursday 30 June 2022.

The final agenda and proposals will be published one week before the meeting.

The Nomination Committee accepts nominations for the Board until 10 on Tuesday 28 June 2022. The Nomination Committee will submit its report and proposal on the Board of Directors no later than 10 on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

The outgoing board of Festi hf. has proposed to the Nomination Committee that it make a proposal for more than five board members this time to ensure that shareholders can vote between candidates and will not be self-elected. A representative of the Board of the Nomination Committee will not this time take part in the work of the committee.

The Nomination Committee's proposal does not limit further candidacy for the Board. According to Article 63 a. of the Public Limited Companies Act no. 2/1995, the candidature for the Board of Directors must be notified in writing at least five days in advance of the Annual General Meeting, or before 10.00 on Saturday 9 July 2022. Candidates must be submitted to the office of Festi hf., Dalvegur 10-14, Kópavogur, or to the e-mail address hluthafar@festi.is. Information on candidates for the Board of Directors will be published no later than three days before the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders have the right to demand proportional or multiple elections in board elections for two days from the time the board announces the results of the candidacy for the board, if it is not self-elected.

Tickets, ballot papers and other meeting documents will be handed in from 9.30 on the day of the meeting.

The Board of Directors of Festi hf.