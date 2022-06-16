UAE Crypto Scene Continues To Blossom As Billium Announces New Copy Trading Service

Dubai, UAE, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrencies are absolutely exploding right now in terms of popularity and usage around the world, but one particular country which has been gaining considerable traction is that of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is because the UAE has been regularly making headlines due to its pro-crypto attitude and all of the work that is going on there regarding blockchain development and promoting not just cryptocurrencies, but other key aspects of DeFi such as NFTs and the metaverse itself.

Billium, a crypto trading platform, is hence among these numerous initiatives. Operating out of Dubai, Billium has announced that a new copy trading functionality is on its way and with it, investors will reportedly be able to earn sizable profits regardless of personal experience or background.

What is copy trading and where does Billium fit in?

Copy trading essentially refers to a situation where any given trader uses the tools given to them by the corresponding platform to ‘copy’ the trading positions of another trader. Usually, this occurs when an inexperienced or new trader wishes to quickly earn great returns but lacks the proper resources, time and patience to do so. In such a situation, the trader can then rely on copy trading techniques and tools to successfully imitate the trading positions of a more advanced trader, which means that whenever the seasoned veteran makes a profitable trade, the original investor does too.

Billium has therefore decided to add a new copy trading functionality to the exchange. The copy trading service has all the makings of a successful endeavor as well as the potential to benefit traders of all backgrounds, though the focus will mainly be on new investors. The platform is currently in 'Beta' testing, but customers shall eventually be able to partake in all the different features offered by Billium, including the new copy trading service.

What else does Billium offer?

Apart from the aforementioned copy trading service, Billium also provides a wide range of other useful crypto-oriented features and services. For instance, the platform utilizes sophisticated algorithms alongside reliable trading tools, security measures, and enhanced API as well as a liquidity aggregator. Billium also has dependable order execution, spot and margin trading products, an extremely high liquid order book, a friendly UI which is also easy to navigate, effective scalping and trading strategies, operational and bot-assistant support, money-back guarantee, and more.

Additionally, the platform will focus on reaching 100,000 users in Russia and Turkey, which are the primary areas of focus for Billium. ‘$BILT’, the native token of the platform, will also be continually worked upon as the platform progresses and the platform shall also strive to get a license in Europe too.

About Billium

Billium may be accessed in a variety of different languages such as Turkish, English, Russian, Spanish and even Japanese. The platform is also available on both Apple and Google Play stores and can be used via any Android or iOS compatible device.

Billium, in addition to being completely regulated, provides two-factor authentication through Telegram and an uncrackable code to enhance security. Billium also provides useful trading tools, lessons, advanced courses, and informative guides to further assist investors. Be sure to check out the official website for more information alongside the Telegram, Facebook and Twitter channels.

