BM Group Acquires LE Steel

Vancouver, BC, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Group of Companies (BM Group) is excited to announce its acquisition of LE Steel Fabricators Ltd., further supporting its growing portfolio of construction, project management, material supply, and land development companies.

After acquiring LE Steel, BM Group now represents over fifteen independent businesses, offering a comprehensive network of complementary businesses to its clients. BM Group’s financial strength and diverse portfolio of businesses brings cost savings, efficiencies, and other benefits to its clients.

With over 30 years of experience in the custom fabrication of engineered, structural steel, aluminum and stainless steel products and components, acquiring LE Steel was a natural step in BM Group’s expansion. “It enables us to enter an existing industry from a different angle, while executing on larger repair and restoration projects, and continue driving toward our mission of ‘restoring the future,’” said Milan Mann, President of Real Estate Development and Construction at BM Group.

LE Steel has been relied upon for decades to deliver on large scale projects across the province. “Our clients and industry partners can rest assured knowing that BM Group and LE Steel will continue to deliver the exceptional, reliable work these companies have done for decades,” said Mann. “Now, we’ll just be able to do more of it.”

Peter VandeBurgt, owner of LE Steel, said BM Group was the obvious choice for the acquisition. “What stuck out to me was the genuine interest BM Group showed in the LE Steel family,” said VandeBurgt. “I could tell that taking care of LE Steel’s people—our employees and customers—was their top priority.” VandeBurgt will remain with LE Steel for one year to help manage the transition.

BM Group hopes that this acquisition shows how, even in times of turbulence, it is still invested in growth and providing new opportunities—not just for the company, but for its employees, too. “We are proud to be a family-owned local business that can provide opportunities for employment and growth in our communities and an industry we strongly believe in.”

The acquisition included LE Steel’s industrial property, warehouse, and equipment.

About BM Group of Companies

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, BM Group of Companies (BM Group) represents a growing portfolio of construction, project management, material supply and land development companies. BM Group unites businesses with the same purpose and vision under one company to provide quality assurance and value-added service to its clients. BM Group is one of the most diverse companies of its kind, with a collection of high-quality brands that have been trusted for over 40 years, including Polycrete Restorations, Contech Services Inc., TEK Roofing Ltd., Dallas Watt Demo Ltd, Urban Sawing and Scanning, YAAT Concrete Ltd., BMG Real Estate, Penmat Contracting and Project Management Ltd., Vancouver Ready Mix, Fraserway Prekast, and LE Steel Fabricators Ltd.

