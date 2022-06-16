COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests Market to Reach $743 Million by 2027. Home Testing COVID-19 Kits Gaining Traction - Arizton

Chicago, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global COVID-19 rapid antigen tests market is witnessing robust funding and investments to scale up COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. At-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are expected to increase as many companies have been coming up with a greater number of at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests with increasing launches and approvals by the FDA in recent times. Currently, at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are trending in many developed countries and have also been made freely available, whereas, in developing countries, they have received increased approval on prescription.



COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests Kits Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $743 MILLION CAGR (26.33%) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Prescription, End-User, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America COUNTRIES COVERED UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Germany, Netherland, Poland, US, Canada, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, China, Philippines, Japan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Iran, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Columbia, and Chile

The global COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits market is growing at a rapid pace due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will soon turn into a normal market. The number of checked COVID-19 cases has crossed millions across the globe. Each country has its own challenges in controlling the spread of COVID-19 cases across the globe.

The latest development in rapid antigen test kits includes instant testing at home. For instance, there are many vendors who have actively been manufacturing and selling home self-test kits, which is helping to control the large pool of patients going to hospitals and clinics to get tested. ANP Technologies, BD, BioSynex, Getein Biotech, Hangzhou Clongene Biotech, Abbott, and Mylab have been offering self-test home kits.

Key Highlights

Professional COVID-19 rapid antigen kits dominated the prescription segment with the highest market share of 86.5% in 2021 because the governments have permitted the use of only professional COVID-19 rapid antigen kits in several diagnostic centers.

Hospitals and Clinics dominated the end-user segment as they are the first point of contact for diagnosis. Most hospitals and clinics have procured the COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits highly due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases.

Europe dominated the market due to the growing investments in research and developments of rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits and the presence of the key players in the region.

APAC is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising cases of COVID-19 are supporting the growing demand for COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits and increasing approval of COVID-19 rapid antigen kits is driving the growth of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits in the region.

Major players are focusing on inorganic growth as a strategy to expand their business to increase their market share and presence.





Market Segmentation

Prescription

Professional

At-Home/OTC

End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

Individuals/Homecare

Others

Geography

Europe UK France Russia Italy Spain Germany Netherland Poland

North America US Canada

APAC India Australia South Korea Malaysia China Philippines Japan

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Iran

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Peru Columbia Chile



Robust Funding and Investments to Scale-up COVID-19 Test Kit Production

In September 2020, with the aim of scaling up the production of rapid antigen tests, the Global Fund, (an international financing and partnership organization to finance or fund AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria prevention) announced that it has made available an initial $50 million from its COVID-19 response mechanism to enable countries to purchase at least 10 million new rapid tests at the guaranteed price.

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests Kits Market – Vendor Analysis

Key Vendors

Abbott

BD

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories



Other Prominent Vendors

AccuBioTech

AIVD Biotech

AMEDA LABORDIAGNOSTIK

ANP Technologies

Angstrom Biotech

ARISTA Biotech

Assure Tech (Hangzhou)

Biolidics

BioMaxima SA

Biopanda Reagents

Biosynex

BIOHIT Healthcare

BioSpeedia

BioMedomics

BioTeke

BTNX

CTK Biotech

CERTEST BIOTEC

Celltrion

Chembio Diagnostics

Ellume

Empowered Diagnostics

FUJIFILM

GUANGZHOU DECHENG BIOTECHNOLOGY

Getein Biotech

GenBody

Hangzhou Alltest Biotech

Hangzhou Clongene Biotech

Healgen Scientific

Wondfo

KH Medical

Lepu Medical Technology

LumiraDx

Mylab Discovery Solutions

Meril Life Sciences

Medicofarma

nal von minden

OraSure Technologies

PerkinElmer

Quidel

Siemens Healthineers

SD Biosensor

Tianjin Era Biology Technology

Xiamen Boson Biotech

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech





