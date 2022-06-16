DFinance one of the biggest helpers of digital protocols

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dfinance project is breaking through the Web 3.0 with the promise to make your finances easier. Their protocol has some instruments with nature language tools, that enables anyone to create and trade in its own network.



They are making progress with all sorts of innovations and updates, all to bring the best experience to the client. Some famous and big tokens are available in their platform to make transfer of assets between them to the Dfinance chain. But, while the new station, Gravity Bridge, is being implemented and tested, the Staking Gateway could be used to transfer other tokens to Dfinance.

With that new version, the user can also transfer their tokens between other accounts that are within the Dfinance network. But only addresses that are connected through the Staking Gateway will remain eligible for rewards.

And the news of the project isn't over yet. They have redesigned the wallet to develop a flawless user experience to complement the functionality. Looking to make the user as comfortable as possible, they promised that the functionality has remained the same, but is now presented in a more logical way.

There are more than 200 frames to make it possible, with the minimum of unnecessary information that can distract the users from their main goal. When the user opens his wallet, he can see the dashboard with all his performances and can track his manipulations with tokens. He will be able to see up-to-date total balance and the wallet address. Besides that, the user can access all the information about the transactions and latest actions performed.

The main goal of this update was to simplify the wallet design, bringing the focus to the convenience and transparency of the user work with tokens. Dfinance hopes that their efforts won’t be in vain. They’ve already released the updated redesigned version of the wallet. In the meantime, the process to improve Dfinance, is running on the background.