“Smart Buildings” to accelerate Growth Prospects for In-Building Wireless Market, reaching US$ 36 Billion by 2032: Fact.MR Report

According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global in-building wireless market is slated to secure a market value of US$ 36 Billion while displaying a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period from 2022- to 2032. Growth of the market can be attributed to rapid digital transformation and deployment of smart buildings. According to the study, an absolute $ growth worth US$ 23.1 Billion is expected for the global in-building wireless industry.



During the historical period 2015-2021, the market expanded at an 11.9% value CAGR, concluding at US$ 11.5 Billion. An increasing number of property owners are focusing to offer reliable communication in emergency cases through public safety norms, this is expected to benefit the market in the forecast period. Providing Wi-Fi coverage in large buildings is important, thus, reliable cell phone service in commercial spaces has been gaining notable traction, thereby, which is expected to bolster the market during the assessment period.

DAS is projected to be a lucrative segment during the forecast period, with various entities seeking to leverage the solution. For instance, Notre Dame Stadium is focusing to apply various antennas to ensure robust and reliable cell service. DAS has been modulated in a way there it provides a seamless user experience with a no dead zone. Likewise, in February 2020, Corning Incorporated and Qualcomm Technologies announced a partnership to offer a 5G mm Wave infrastructure system for organizations and public venues and enhance in-building 5G implementation.

Principal In-Building Wireless Market Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Network Coverage in Various types of Avenues to Boost the Market

Owners of the buildings have a significant interest in providing quality indoor wireless coverage for the ones who visit the building and for tenants. A growing number of property owners are focusing on offering reliable communications in emergency cases through public safety systems.

This is expected to propel the market growth in the forecast period. Also, offering Wi-Fi coverage in large buildings is critical, with the requirement to offer a smooth user experience that provides indoor coverage.

In commercial buildings, cell phone calls are initiated inside a building, therefore, reliable cell phone service in the commercial space has been gaining significant demand. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to augment in the coming period.

Key Segments Covered in the In-Building Wireless Industry Survey

Global In-Building Wireless Market by End User :



Government

Manufacturing Transportation And Logistics Education Retail Hospitality Healthcare Other End Users



Global In-Building Wireless Market by Component :



In-Building Wireless Infrastructure

DAS Small Cell In-Building Wireless Services



Global In-Building Wireless Market by Business Model :



In-Building wireless Service Providers

In-Building Wireless Enterprises In-Building Wireless Neutral Host Operators





Global In-Building Wireless Market by Venue :



In-Building Wireless in Large Venues

In-Building Wireless in Medium Venues In-Building Wireless in Small Venues







Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., CommScope Inc., and NEC Corporation. Players in the global in-building wireless market adopt various strategies to enhance their reach across the globe. Strategies such as; partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions, among others, are some of those methods. Some recent developments are as follows:

In 2020, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., disclosed a partnership with Parallel Wireless to remit 4G and 5G virtualized Open RAN

In February 2020, CommScope, a US-based network infrastructure provider, rolled out open interfaces, virtualized RAN functions, and new radio points for its OneCell small cell to offer an accessible approach for various operators to install 5G networks in companies.

In April 2020, Ericsson announced a partnership with GCI to integrate the first 5G cell sites in Anchorage, US. GCI intended to upgrade various cell sites in Eagle River, Anchorage, and Girdwood to the 5-band 5G NR solution.





Key players in the In-Building Wireless Market

Nokia Corporation

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co.

NEC Corporation

CommScope Inc.

Axell Wireless

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.





Key Takeaways from In-Building Wireless Market Study

By the end of 2022, the market is projected to achieve a global market size of US$ 10.01 Bn.

Globally, North America accounted for over 33.5% of revenue in 2022.

Hardware based digital transaction management systems to dominate the market in 2022, with a revenue share of over 40.5%

More than 38.4% of market revenue was generated by the electronic signatures segment in 2021

Over 55.5% of the market revenue in 2022 will be accounted for by large enterprises.





Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

