Billium Announces New Cryptocurrency Exchange With Copy Trading Functions

Dubai, UAE, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our platform was designed in conjunction with professional traders and has a number of unique features and capabilities.

Billium, a Dubai-based new generation cryptocurrency exchange, has just announced the launch of its platform. Now, crypto traders can engage in diverse, decentralised transactions on the platform efficiently and at less cost. In addition, the protocol has added a new feature called the copy trading function.

This function will allow users, especially new investors, to make as much profit as possible by following the steps of experienced and successful traders. How is this possible? Billium selects each investor carefully based on their trading history, eliminating the risk of copying unprofitable deals.

Furthermore, newbies will have free access to strategies, records and history of experienced traders, and they can copy the trading as their own. The modified platform with an advanced algorithm quickly notifies new traders of any updates from their attached professionals.

Not only does copy trading allow beginners to forge ahead in the crypto market, but advanced traders can also benefit from its accurate market analysis by quickly predicting the best investment options. In summary, Billium’s copy trading option allows all users to win.

Other Key Developments

Billium is licensed by the Dubai market regulators. Hence, traders and investors are safe from irregularities and hostile actors. Moreover, the platform works with a high level of customer-service-driven privacy. Therefore, Billium users do not have to worry about regulatory scrutiny and asset seizure.

Users of the Billium cryptocurrency exchange can benefit from the liquidity aggregator. This function gathers data from other crypto exchanges and uses the information to make transactions that would bring the highest returns without the risk of slippage.

The exchange also cares much about its users’ safety. Therefore, when the platform senses a suspicious transaction through testing, the money is sent back to the sender instead of it being withheld by the platform.

Other advantages include a friendly interface, scalp-trading, high-frequency trading, an advanced API for trading robots, reliable order execution, and a highly liquid order book. Additionally, traders can enjoy both spot and margin trading. Margin trade allows users to bargain with borrowed funds and multiply profits.

More Future Developments

Billium plans to launch its native token on the exchange platform soon. The token will have the support of many top cryptocurrency exchanges as well as build an ecosystem where participants can interact easily.

Additionally, the exchange plans to dominate Europe and the world by first getting licenced and predominantly reaching out to over a hundred thousand cryptocurrency enthusiasts in Turkey and Russia.

About Billium

Billium aims to be a top crypto platform not just in the UAE, but beyond the country's borders as well. Some of the more popular cryptocurrencies that Bilium offers for trading purposes involve BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum) and USDT (Tether).

Billium also readily adheres to all KYC and AML policies and is fully regulated. In order to further improve security, the platform employs 2FA via Telegram in addition to also providing a unique code which will not be traceable by any entity. Follow Billium's Telegram, Facebook and Twitter channels for more information alongside the official website as well for regular updates.



To learn more about Billium, click on the following links.

Billium Facebook

Billium Telegram

Billium Twitter

Billium Official Website

About Billium



Billium aims to be a top crypto platform not just in the UAE, but beyond the country's borders as well. Some of the more popular cryptocurrencies that Bilium offers for trading purposes involve BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum) and USDT (Tether).

Billium also readily adheres to all KYC and AML policies and is fully regulated. In order to further improve security, the platform employs 2FA via Telegram in addition to also providing a unique code which will not be traceable by any entity. Follow Billium's Telegram, Facebook and Twitter channels for more information alongside the official website as well for regular updates.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Readers are encouraged to do their own research.

Media Contact:

Osman Ozbolat

Email: info@billium.com

Source: Billium LLC

Country/city: Dubai, United Arab Emirates



Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com