Non-Invasive Ventilators Market worth $2.85 Billion in 2030, With a CAGR of 5.91 %

The market growth is bolstered by several factors like a surge in chronic conditions among individuals across the globe, an increase in patient admissions to intensive care units (ICU), the rise in the global population level, and leading an unhealthy lifestyle.

Pivotal insights of the Non -Invasive Ventilators Market :

North America continued to lead the regional market with a share of almost 42.21% in 2020 with a steady rate of growth





For Type, the ‘CPAP or continuous positive airway pressure’ significantly led the market in the year 2020.





In the Applications sector, the ‘COPD & Asthma segment in 2020 witnessed the lion’s share with a burgeoning CAGR





For End-User, the ‘Hospital & Clinics’ segment in 2020 bolstered the market growth with a mammoth portion of the market share.





Key facts boosting the worldwide market growth:-

The major reason that is responsible for the augmentation of the market is the continuous surge of NCDs or chronic diseases. As per research conducted by CDC, nearly 51.8% of the adults in America are suffering from at least 1 condition of chronic disease, whereas almost 27.21% are havi ng multiple chronic conditions. However, the prevalence was maximum among women aged 65 years and above residing in rural areas.



Apart from the increasing chronic cases, the rise in admissions of patients at the intensive care units (ICU), along with the rise in population levels worldwide, and leading unhealthy lifestyles are boosting the market growth extensively. SMR conducted a research study where it was revealed that there is around 4 million ICU admission every year in the USA, with a fatality range of around (8 to 19) % or nearly 500k deaths per year.







The report envisaged by SMR on the non-Invasive ventilators market constitutes the following segmentation analysis:

Type

BiPAP or Bilevel Positive Pressure

CPAP or Continuous Positive Airway Pressure

Autotitrating (Adjustable) Positive Airway Pressure (APAP)





In terms of Applications

Asthma & COPD

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Other application areas





For End-user

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other end-user





Regions:

North America

United States

Region of Mexico

Canadian Territory

Rest of North America

Europe

Russia

Poland (Polska)



Italy

Germany

France

Turkey

Finland

Rest of Europe





APAC or Asia Pacific

India

Australia

China

Taiwan

New Zealand

Japan

Korea



The remaining portion of Asia Pacific





LAMEA

UAE

Argentina

Uruguay

South Africa

Saudi Arab

Remaining portion of LAMEA

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2020-2030
CAGR 5.9%
2028 Value Projection USD 2.85 Bn
Base Year 2020
Market Size in 2020 USD 1.61 Bn
Historical Data for 2015 – 2019
No. of Pages 135
Leading Segment Based By Type Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Leading Region North America
Segments covered By Type, By Application, By End-user and By region



The market growth is accompanied by several factors like a surge in chronic conditions among individuals across the globe, an increase in admissions to intensive care units (ICU), the rise in the global population level, and leading an unhealthy lifestyle.





For Type, the ‘CPAP or Continuous Positive Airway Pressure’ segment led the market comprehensively.

For the Type segment, the market classification is performed by (BiPAP or Bilevel Positive Pressure, CPAP or Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, & Autotitrating (Adjustable) Positive Airway Pressure (APAP)). The ‘CPAP or Continuous Positive Airway Pressure’ segment accounted for a significant market share in 2020, as it is cost-effective, easy to use, and the most widely used treatment in the case of sleep apnea. A research survey has shown that around 50 to 70 million American adults suffer from sleep apnea and globally around 100 million people are affected by the same.

For the Applications area, the ‘Asthma & COPD’ segment drove the market in 2020.

In the area of Application, the market segmentation is done by Asthma & COPD, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, & other application areas. The ‘Asthma & COPD’ segment drove the market growth in 2020, as Bronchial asthma and COPD are one of the leading causes of fatalities around the world. NCBI has stated that nearly 600 million people are affected by Asthma and COPD worldwide. COPD and Asthma result in nearly 3 million and 200k fatalities each year.

Among End-user the ‘Hospital and Clinics’ segment registered the maximum share in 2020.

Based on Applications, the market is bifurcated by Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, & other end-user. The ‘Hospitals & Clinics’ segment led the market in 2020, because of the increase in patients admits suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease ranging from infections to pneumonia. ODPHP has deciphered that nearly 14.8 million adults across the globe had been diagnosed with COPD & approximately 12 million people are yet to do so.

North America was the regional market leader in 2020.

North America accounted for the most significant regional share of the market at around 42.21% and will continue to do so in upcoming years. The existence of leading manufacturing organizations, the rise of respiratory chronic diseases and a surge in government healthcare investments are boosting the growth of this territory. The American Lung Association reported that almost 16.4 million people or nearly 6.61% of the American adults underwent a diagnosis for respiratory chronic diseases like emphysema or bronchitis.

Non-Invasive Ventilators Market:- (Key Players)

Teleflex Incorporated

Smith’s Medical

ResMed Inc.

HEYER Medical AG

Hamilton Bonaduz AG

Airon Corporation

Respironics

Magnamed

WILAmed GmbH

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Mindray Medical International Limited

medin Medical Innovations GmbH

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

O-Two Medical Technologies Inc.

Phillips Healthcare





Some of the latest market updates :

On June 7 th 2022, Inspiration Healthcare collected an order of worth Euro 1.3 Million from Iraq to manufacture Viomedex Consumables & SLE ventilators. The SLE ventilators are highly sophisticated as well as equipped with some traditional modes like HFOV (HF oscillation ventilation), Non-Invasive Ventilation, etc. They are used widely across the globe in the treatment of ill and premature babies.’





2022, Inspiration Healthcare collected an order of worth Euro 1.3 Million from Iraq to manufacture Viomedex Consumables & SLE ventilators. The SLE ventilators are highly sophisticated as well as equipped with some traditional modes like HFOV (HF oscillation ventilation), Non-Invasive Ventilation, etc. They are used widely across the globe in the treatment of ill and premature babies.’ On April 22 nd 2022, Philips Respironics launched its V60 Ventilator system in the market. This V60 plus ventilator acts as an assist ventilator for augmenting patient breathing and provides both non-invasive and invasive respiratory support. It consists of electrical circuits that can handle a power supply range of up to 35 volts to the ventilator and alarm.





2022, Philips Respironics launched its V60 Ventilator system in the market. This V60 plus ventilator acts as an assist ventilator for augmenting patient breathing and provides both non-invasive and invasive respiratory support. It consists of electrical circuits that can handle a power supply range of up to 35 volts to the ventilator and alarm. On January 27th 2022, Philips Respironics recalled its Trilogy EVO Ventilators to deal with some serious health hazards. This non-invasive ventilator provides positive (+ve) pressure breathing to the adult & paediatric group of patients who needs mechanical ventilation. Moreover, this ventilator is ideal for usage in non-emergency transport settings, homes, etc.









