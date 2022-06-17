MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Executive Board

German French English





MCH Group: Change in the Executive Board

Andreas Eggimann, Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO) and member of the Executive Board, has decided to leave MCH Group in the course of the summer to take on a new professional challenge. Andreas Eggimann joined MCH Group on 01.11.2019 and under his leadership has continued to drive forward the digitalisation of the company and its service offerings as well as the further development of ICT with sound expertise and great commitment. The Board of Directors and the management deeply regret his departure and thank him for his good and valuable performances. The search process for his successor has been initiated.

Media contact:

MCH Group Ltd.

Corporate Communications

Emanuel Kuhn

+41 58 206 22 43

emanuel.kuhn@mch-group.com

www.mch-group.com