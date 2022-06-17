NEXEN TIRE congratulates its sports partners by recognizing notable milestone wins at the Premier League, Europa League, and Serie A League

SEOUL, South Korea, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, congratulates its sports partners Manchester City, Eintracht Frankfurt, and AC Milan on their incredible wins in the Premier League, Europa League, and Serie A League, respectively, during the 2021/22 season.



As part of its commitment to getting closer to a major global enterprise, NEXEN TIRE looked for branding opportunities to increase awareness while maintaining close and friendly ties with professional sports teams. The Company has succeeded in raising awareness around the world by implementing this initiative.

"On behalf of everyone at NEXEN TIRE, I extend my sincerest congratulations to all the football clubs for their massive success," said Travis Kang, CEO of NEXEN TIRE. "In preparation for the upcoming season, we will continue to strengthen and grow our relationship with fans and consumers through sports marketing."

NEXEN TIRE looks back on major milestones for Manchester City, AC Milan, and Eintracht Frankfurt during the 2021/22 season to honor their victories.

• Manchester City was crowned Premier League champion for the fourth time in five years on May 23. In 2015, NEXEN TIRE became the club’s partner, and in 2017, it became the first official sleeve sponsor.

• AC Milan won Serie A for the first time in 11 years on May 22. AC Milan delivered positive results after forming a partnership with NEXEN TIRE in 2021.

• For the first time in 42 years, Eintracht Frankfurt won the UEFA Europa League on May 19. Since 2011, NEXEN TIRE has been a proud sponsor of the club.

For more details on NEXEN TIRE’s sports partnerships, visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dad683c0-45bb-40e6-afb3-52c873b3b65e