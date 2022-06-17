Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis 2022-2026 by Assay, Cause, Product, Lab, and Place - Current and Future Market Landscape

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics Global Markets by Assay, by Cause, by Product, by Lab, and by Place. With Executive and Consultant Guides and Sepsis Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report forecasts the market size out to 2026. Growth is coming from the basic factors but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed to the market landscape now and for the foreseeable future.
Over 45 million people a year suffer from sepsis and there is no definitive diagnosis. The race is on using all the genomic and molecular diagnostic tools that have come to the fore in the last decade. It is not clear who will be the winner, but the stakes are global and large.
Emergency life-saving diagnostics can command a premium in the market, especially deaths related to COVID infections. Understand the different drivers of this huge global diagnostic market and find where the opportunities lie.
Some players have already made their mark but disruptive diagnostic technology could change the playing field. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks.
The two key trends of Rapid Diagnostics and the Genomics Revolution are merging to create new diagnostic opportunities.
Sepsis - Current Science
What is Sepsis?
- Organ Damage
- Neonatal sepsis
- Prognosis
Diagnosis
- Infection Identification
- Biomarkers
- Differential diagnosis
- The Cytokine Storm - Diagnostic Needs
Causes of Sepsis
- Sepsis Progression
- The Cytokine Storm - COVID and Other Situations
Prevalence
- Impact of COVID on Sepsis Prevalence
Sepsis Diagnostics - Recent Developments
- Cytovale Prepping Sepsis Test for FDA Submission
- Great North R & I to Develop POC Sepsis Dx
- Pathogenomix Developing Sepsis Testing Platform
- Gradientech Launches Study of AST System
- Sepsis Test Developers Accelerate Plans
- Immunexpress Receives Clearance for Sepsis Assay
- Prenosis, Roche Partner on Sepsis Detection
- Presymptom Health Developing Test for Sepsis
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Interleukin-6 Reagent Pack
- Cytovale to Enter Sepsis Testing Market
- Baebies Awarded $11.6M to Develop Diagnostic Platform to ID Sepsis
- Personalized Medicine in Sepsis
- Point-of-care Device can Diagnose Sepsis in 30 Minutes
- SpeeDx Developing Respiratory Virus Host-Response Test
- Scanogen Developing Blood Infection Test with Sepsis Application
- Inflammatix Developing New Sepsis Dx
- Immunexpress, Biocartis to Roll Out Sepsis Test
- Sepset Biosciences Using COVID-19 Patient Samples to Validate Sepsis Test
- Immunexpress to Develop Sepsis Test
- DNAe Developing POC Sequencing for Sepsis
- NGS technique offers quick, accurate diagnosis of Sepsis
- Portable device diagnoses sepsis faster
- Ontera and QuantuMDx Collaborate on Sepsis Dx
- Blood Test Accurately Predicts Sepsis Severity
- BARDA/ HHS to support Cytovale rapid test
- Mologic Developing Sepsis Test withMultimarker
- Abionic: Diagnosis of Sepsis in 5 Minutes
- T2 Biosystems Updates Rapid Diagnostic
- Sepsis found to fit into 4 Subtypes
- GenMark Diagnostics Receives Clearance for Blood Panel
- Novacyt, Immunexpress Extend Sepsis Dx Partnership
- New Test Could Diagnose Sepsis Faster
- Immunexpress Wins $745K HHS Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay
- Curetis' Unyvero Cartridges Receive Approvals
- Experimental 2.5-minute Sepsis Test Discovered
- Septec Team Working on 15 Minute Sepsis Diagnosis
Profiles of Key Companies
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Abionic
- Accel Diagnostics
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd.
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Biocartis
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bruker
- Cube DX
- Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
- Cytovale
- DNAe
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings
- GeneFluidics
- GenMark DX
- Grifols
- Immunexpress
- Inflammatix
- LightDeck Diagnostics
- Linear Diagnostics
- Luminex Corp
- MBIO Diagnostics
- Mobidiag
- Nanomix
- Qiagen GmbH
- Response Biomedical
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- SeLux Diagnostics
- Septec
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sphingotec
- T2 Biosystems
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Players in a Dynamic Market
- Academic Research Lab
- Diagnostic Test Developer
- Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
- Independent Testing Lab
- Public National/regional lab
- Hospital lab
- Physician Lab
- Audit Body
- Certification Body
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
- Increasing Prevalence
- Antimicrobial Resistance
- Increasing Diagnosis
- Multiplex Diagnostics Impacts
- The Aging World
- COVID Market Impact
Factors Limiting Growth
- The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market
- The Diagnostics Dilemma
- Adoption Lag and Cost Control
Diagnostic Technology Development
- The Multiplex Opportunity
- Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis
- Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab
- Biomarkers and Algorithms
- Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice
- Genome Role and Big Data
- The Next Five Years
