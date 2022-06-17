The global RPA and Hyperautomation market size is to grow from USD 9.2 billion in 2022 to USD 26.0 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1%

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "RPA and Hyperautomation Market by Component, Business Function, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287389/?utm_source=GNW

For an extended period, executives were not prepared for an overnight transformation to 100 percent digital operations. Remote work, eCommerce, security, supply chain, and business processes and software were all vulnerable to crushing expectations, bottlenecks, and points of failure across the organization. Business continuity and stability became everyone’s top priority suddenly.



The BFSI segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period

In the BFSI industry, multiple systems are linked with each other by interfaces to enable the flow of transaction-related data.Automation solutions control and monitor these interfaces to ensure seamless transaction execution and fix workflows’ bottlenecks.



These solutions improve the accuracy and efficiency of various processes and assist in regulatory and compliance reporting by collating data from multiple systems and conducting validation checks to prepare information for detailed analysis. Most banks are increasingly deploying Hyperautomation solutions to enhance productivity, improve cost savings, and improve customer experience.



Among regions, APAC holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The RPA and Hyperautomation market in the Asia Pacific includes China, Japan, India, and other countries in the region.



China, Japan, and India are among the major countries driving APAC’s RPA and Hyperautomation market.SMEs and large enterprises in APAC have become more aware of government regulations and compliances and started proactively adopting RPA and Hyperautomation solutions.



The adoption of AI technology by different verticals, such as the BFSI, manufacturing, and retail, is expected to be contributing to the high growth of the RPA and Hyperautomation market. Rapid economic development, globalization, digitalization, and the increased adoption of cloud-based technologies are expected to drive the growth of the RPA and Hyperautomation market in the Asia Pacific region.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Call Center AI Market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 40%, and others: 25%

• By Region: North America: 45%, Asia Pacific: 30 %, Europe: 20%, and RoW: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering RPA and Hyperautomation Market. The major vendors covered are as IBM (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Alteryx (US), Appian (US), Juniper Networks (US), NICE (Israel), Zendesk (US), Pegasystems (US), Automation Anywhere (US), UiPath (US), ProcessMaker (US), SolveXia (Australia), PagerDuty (US), Celonis (US), Blue Prism (UK), Laserfiche (US), akaBot (Vietnam), HelpSystems (US), Decisions (US), Datamatics (US), Quale Infotech (India), Laiye (China), Rocketbot (Chile), ElectroNeek (US), Automate.io (US), AutomationEdge (US), Techforce.ai (US), Turbotic (Sweden), Simple Fractal (US), and G1ANT (England).



Research Coverage

The research study for the RPA and Hyperautomation Market involved extensive secondary sources, directories, and several journals, including the Journal of Intelligent Learning Systems and Applications, International Journal of Advanced Science and Technology, and International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology (IRJET). Primary sources were mainly industry experts from the core and related industries, preferred RPA and Hyperautomation solution providers, third-party service providers, consulting service providers, verticals, and other commercial enterprises. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants and subject matter experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess the market’s prospects



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall RPA and Hyperautomation Market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287389/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________