Global Space On-board Computing Platform Markets Report 2022: Rise in Space Exploration Missions & Increasing Use of Small Satellites in Various Applications

The "Space On-board Computing Platform Market by Platform, Application (Earth Observation, Navigation, Communication, Military & Scientific), Orbit, Communication Frequency, Technology, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC and RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The space on-board computing platform market is estimated to be USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2027.
Growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in trade of space on-board computing platforms, developments in the defense sector, and national security sector.
Rise in space exploration missions
Public and private initiatives in space exploration with a converging global interest in moon exploration will increase in the coming future. Global government investments in space exploration totaled USD 14.6 billion in 2017, a 6% increase from 2016.
In terms of applications, moon and Mars explorations are expected to account for the majority of space missions to be launched by 2027, as lunar exploration becomes the focus of private and public stakeholders.
18 missions are anticipated to be launched for other deep space exploration, while the remaining missions will be dedicated to Mars exploration. Space explorations provide tangible and intangible benefits for humanity in the long term. The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) research and exploration help provide solutions for various global services, such as communication, global positioning, oceanography, surveillance, and astronomy.
Thus, global expenditures have grown in the past 5 years, driven by programs in leading countries and new countries investing in space exploration. The development of high-tech space onboard computing platforms enables more advanced features. Technological breakthroughs and insights from past space missions have inspired new players to invest in this market due to the significant opportunities.
Increasing use of small satellites in various applications
Small satellites have gained widespread use in commercial, civil, government, and military applications. The affordability of these satellite missions has bolstered civil and commercial applications by offering an inexpensive means of exploring well-focused scientific research objectives, such as monitoring the space radiation environment, updating the international geomagnetic reference field, or providing an early proof-of-concept for the development of colossal infrastructural projects.
Several drawbacks, such as the limited on-board power provision for hardware components support, low accuracy in attitude knowledge, control for remote sensing, and inadequate command and data-handling capabilities, have already been addressed. This has resulted in the development of advanced nanosatellite and microsatellite capabilities.
In-orbit autonomy of such satellites is also being worked upon to further extend mission capabilities. As a result of these developments, small satellites can meet the requirements of various application areas, such as navigation, communication, and earth observation, thereby opening opportunities for the growth of the nanosatellite and microsatellite markets.
Medium Satellites: The largest segment of the Space on-board computing platform market, by Platform.
Medium satellites have a wet mass (including fuel) between 150 kg and 1,000 kg.
The operational and manufacturing costs of space onboard computing platforms used in medium satellites are higher than those of small satellites because of the presence of additional payloads, a higher requirement of temperature tolerance, and radiation hardness. These satellites are used for applications such as climate & environment monitoring, Earth observation & meteorology, scientific research & exploration, and surveillance & security.
Low Earth Orbit (LEO): The fastest-growing segment of the space on-board computing platform market, by Orbit
Satellites in the LEO are placed between 500 and 1,500 kilometers above the surface of the Earth. They are visible for a period of 95 to 120 minutes, as the satellites circulate in a lower orbit.
There is a growing demand for space on-board computing platform systems that manage all operations in CubeSats and small satellites, right from orbit control and orbital transfers by controlling propulsion systems to managing its IO devices to perform the required tasks.
The growth of the space sector has led to the greater use of advanced components, which create many opportunities for advancements in space onboard computing platforms. Companies such as MDA (Canada), Endurosat (Bulgaria), and Ramon Space (Israel) are some of the key developers of space onboard computing platforms for LEO satellites that are used for Earth observation, communication, and navigation applications.
North America: The largest contributing region in the space on-board computing platform market
The US and Canada are key countries considered for market analysis in the North American region. Space agencies of these countries are involved in the development of technologically advanced space onboard computing platforms.
Well-established and prominent manufacturers of these platforms, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc.(US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), and MDA (Canada), are based in this region.
Competitive Landscape
SAAB AB (Sweden), Raytheon Technologies (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Thales Group (France), BAE Systems (UK), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), and Northrop Grumman Corp. (US) are some of the leading players operating in the space on-board computing platform market report.
Premium Insights
- Increasing Demand for Communication Satellites Responsible for Market Growth
- Navigation Segment to Command Market from 2018 to 2027
- Medium Satellites Expected to Dominate Market from 2018 to 2027
- S-Band Segment to Dominate Market from 2018 to 2027
- Low Earth Orbit Segment to Witness Upward Trend from 2018 to 2027
- US Projected to be Fastest-Growing Market from 2022 to 2027
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Space Exploration Missions
- Increasing Use of Small Satellites in Various Applications
- Software-Defined Payloads for Communication Satellites
- Demand for Earth Observation Imagery and Analytics
- New Application Areas for Cubesats
Restraints
- Absence of Cohesive Government Policies
- Export Restrictions on Us Manufacturers
Opportunities
- Use of Software-Defined Technology for Flexibility to Alter Space Missions
- Development of Satellite Networks for Internet Access in Areas Without Broadband Connectivity
- Government Investments in Space Technology
Challenges
- Concerns Over Space Debris
- Use of Cots Components and Systems in Satellites
Technology Analysis
- Key Technology
- Introduction of Distributed Computing Architecture in Satellites
- Complementary Technology
- Deployment of 5G Technology
Use Cases
- Radiation Hardened Power Pc (Rhppc) On-Board Computers Developed by Honeywell International Inc.
Industry Trends
Supply Chain Analysis
Major Companies
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- End-Users/Customers
Emerging Industry Trends
- Low Power Devices
- New Architectures in Space On-Board Computing Platforms
- Use of Small Satellites to Provide Communication Services
Impact of Megatrends
- 5G Space Network
- Use Cases of 5G Space Network
- Role of Leo Satellites in 5G
- Artes Telecommunications Space Initiative
- Inmarsat to Deploy New Type of 5G Compatible Satellite Network
- 5G New Radio Over Satellite Communication Network
- Deployment of Earth Observation Satellites
- Use Cases of Earth Observation Satellite Launches
- Taranis Launched by France Space Agency (Cnes)
- Eos-4 Mission by Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro)
Innovations and Patent Registrations
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Thales Group
- Lockheed Martin
- Raytheon Technologies
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Bae Systems
- Airbus Group
- Leonardo S.P.A.
- L3Harris Technologies
- Teledyne Technologies
- Mda
- Saab Ab
- St Engineering
- IBM
- Elecnor
- Ball Corp.
Other Key Players
- Ruag Space
- Ramon Space
- Lmo Space
- Cobham Gaisler Ab
- Gauss Srl
- York Space Systems
- Space Tango
- Contec
- Isi Space
- Endurosat
- Loft Orbital
