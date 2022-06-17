United States Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Markets Report 2022: Opportunities in Increased Offshore Spending and New Oilfield Discoveries

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market By Standard (ASTM A179, ASTM A106, ASTM A511/A511M, ASTM A213), Product Type (MS Seamless Steel Pipes), Production Process, Application, and End-use Industry - Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. cold drawn seamless steel pipes market is expected to reach $994.3 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2029.



The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for seamless pipes in the oil & gas sector. The volatile raw material prices and lower demand in saturated markets are expected to restrain the growth of the U.S. cold drawn seamless steel pipes market.

Increased offshore spending and new oilfield discoveries are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, trade protectionism and the introduction of new substitutes pose challenges to the growth of the market.



Based on standard, the U.S. cold drawn seamless steel pipes market is segmented into ASTM A179, ASTM A106, ASTM A511/A511M, ASTM A213, ASTM A192, ASTM A209, ASTM A210, ASTM A333, ASTM A335, ASTM A53, and other standards.

In 2022, the ASTM A335 segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the U.S. cold drawn seamless steel pipes market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for seamless ferritic alloy steel pipes for high-temperature services; its characteristics include higher strength, resistance, elasticity, and hardenability. However, the ASTM A213 segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on product type, the U.S. cold drawn seamless steel pipes market is segmented into MS seamless steel pipes, hydraulic MS seamless pipes, ERW square & rectangular hollow section pipes, and honed tubes.

In 2022, the MS seamless steel pipes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the U.S. cold drawn seamless steel pipes market. This segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to its increasing use in the construction industry due to its high strength and pressure-bearing capability, growing use in the manufacture of structural parts & mechanical parts, including oil drill pipes, automobile transmission shafts, bicycle frames, and steel scaffolding.



Based on production process, the U.S. cold drawn seamless steel pipes market is segmented into cross-roll piercing & pilger rolling, multi-stand plug mill, and continuous mandrel rolling. I

n 2022, the cross-roll piercing & pilger rolling segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the U.S. cold drawn seamless steel pipes market. However, the continuous mandrel rolling segment is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing need to reduce the outside diameter and wall thickness during production and a surge in the need for hydraulically positioned rolls to achieve high output to cater on mass production lines.



Based on application, the U.S. cold drawn seamless steel pipes market is segmented into precision instrumentation, boiler tubes, heat exchanger tubes, hydraulic applications, fluid transfer lines, rifled tubes, bearing pipes, mining applications, automotive applications, and general engineering applications.

In 2022, the boiler tubes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the U.S. cold drawn seamless steel pipes market. This segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for boiler tubes in steam boilers, fossil fuel plants, industrial processing plants, and electric power plants. Additionally, the growing demand for boiler tubes from end-use industries boosts the growth of this segment.



Based on end-use industry, the U.S. cold drawn seamless steel pipes market is segmented into oil & gas, infrastructure & construction, power generation, automotive, and other end-use industries.

In 2022, the oil & gas segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the U.S. cold drawn seamless steel pipes market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing government initiatives & investments and the rising need for upstream operations, including onshore & offshore drilling, general plumbing applications, and midstream operations in the oil & gas industry. However, the power generation segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Seamless Pipes in the Oil & Gas Sector

Market Restraints

Volatile Raw Material Prices

Lower Demand in Saturated Markets

Market Opportunities

Increased Offshore Spending and New Oilfield Discoveries

Market Challenges

Trade Protectionism

Introduction of New Substitutes

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Offering, Strategic Developments)

ArcelorMittal North America Holdings LLC (U.S.)

U. S. Steel Tubular Products Inc. (U.S.)

Chicago Tube and Iron Company (U.S.)

American Piping Products Inc. (U.S.)

Bison Stainless Tube, LLC (U.S.)

Penn Stainless Products Inc. (U.S.)

Bri-steel Manufacturing (Canada)

Michigan Seamless Tube, LLC. (U.S.)

U.S. Metals Inc. (U.S.)

Industrial Tube and Steel Corporation (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

U.S. Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market, by Standard

ASTM A179

ASTM A106

Grade A

Grade B

Grade C

ASTM A511/A511M

ASTM A213

Grade T11

Grade T22

Grade T1

Other Grades

ASTM A192

ASTM A209

Grade T1

Grade T22

Grade T11

Other Grades

ASTM A210

Grade A1

Grade C

ASTM A333

Grade 1

Grade 6

ASTM A335

Grade P11

Grade P22

Grade P1

Other Grades

ASTM A53

Other Standards

U.S. Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market, by Product Type

MS Seamless Steel Pipes

Hydraulic MS Seamless Pipes

ERW Square & Rectangular Hollow Section Pipes

Honed Tubes

U.S. Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market, by Production Process

Cross-roll Piercing & Pilger Rolling

Multi-stand Plug Mill

Continuous Mandrel Rolling

U.S. Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market, by Application

Precision Instrumentation

Boiler Tubes

Heat Exchanger Tubes

Hydraulic Applications

Fluid Transfer Lines

Rifled Tubes

Bearing Pipes

Mining Applications

Automotive Applications

General Engineering Applications

U.S. Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market, by End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure & Construction

Power Generation

Automotive

Other End-use Industries

