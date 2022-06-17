Outlook on the Agricultural Films Global Market to 2027 - Featuring BASF, Berry Global and Exxon Mobil Among Others

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Films Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, Supply Chain, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agricultural films market was valued at $11.38 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $16.09 billion in 2027, following a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth in the Global Agricultural Films Market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for agricultural output and growing Controlled Agricultural Practices.

The Global Agricultural Films Market is still in the growth phase in developing countries and reached maturity in developed countries. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop high productive, sustainable, and economical agricultural films. The demand for such films is expected to increase in the future as the government across the nations are planning for sustainable agricultural production.

Increasing demand for biodegradable films is one of the major opportunities in the global agricultural films market. The constant demand for effectual food production is propelling the usage of agricultural films, particularly in developing countries with difficult climatic circumstances. Because it is more economical and productive than any other smart farming technology.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 followed by the global nation's lockdown in 2020 had disrupted the function of the Global Agriculture Film Market. It affected the production process and supply chain networks and resulted in losses for the agricultural film manufacturers. Unavailability of labor and lack of raw materials were the key factors that limited the production. The shortage in agriculture film production causes delays in customer projects and badly affected the number order intake of agriculture film manufacturers during 2020.

Recent Developments in Global Agricultural Films Market

In January 2022, Coveris. launched a new silage bale wrapping film named Unterland R where 30% of its raw materials are recycled content.

In January 2021, Rani Group launched an agricultural bale wrap named RaniWrap Ecol which is made up of 30% recycled raw materials.

In January 2021, Novamont S.p.A. acquired BioBag International AS. to expand its business into Northern/Eastern Europe, North America, and Australia.

In February 2021, Dow and Lucro signed a memorandum of understanding to develop polyethylene film that is made up of post-consumer recycled plastics in India.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the agricultural films market:

Need for High Agriculture Output

Increasing Government Initiatives for Sustainable Food Production

Growing Need for Controlled Agriculture Practices

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Harmful Effects Pertaining to the Use of Plastic Films

Stringent Government Regulation on Plastic Usage

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of agricultural film products available for deployment in livestock or fodder production, and crop production, and their potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different agricultural film products by product (Greenhouse films, Mulch films, Silage films, and others), by material (LLDPE, LDPE, EVA, HDPE, Reclaim PE and others). Agricultural films generate higher revenues when compared to other crop production technologies. Therefore, agricultural films in crop production are a low-investment and high-revenue generating agricultural model.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The agricultural films market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been product launches to strengthen their position in the agricultural films market. For instance, in June 2020, Groupe Barbier. and Carbiolice collaborates to develop biodegradable mulch film using Evanesto that contains a higher quantity of bio-based plastics.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global agricultural films market analyzed and profiled in the study involve agricultural film based product manufacturers that provide raw or processed products. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global agricultural films market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlooks

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Government Initiatives

1.1.3.2 Key Consortium and Associations

1.1.4 Patent Analysis

1.1.4.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)

1.1.4.2 Patents Analysis (by Patent Office)

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Need for High Agriculture Output

1.2.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives for Sustainable Food Production

1.2.1.3 Growing Need for Controlled Agriculture Practices

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Harmful Effects Pertaining to the Use of Plastic Films

1.2.2.2 Stringent Government Regulation on Plastic Usage

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments and Innovations

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Joint Ventures, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Films

1.2.5.2 Scope of Growth through Alternate Farming Techniques

1.3 Key Start-Ups in the Market

1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Agricultural Films Market

2 Application

2.1 Global Agricultural Films Market (by Application)

2.1.1 Livestock or Fodder Production

2.1.2 Crop Production

2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Agricultural Films Market (by Application)

3 Product

3.1 Global Agricultural Films Market (by Product)

3.1.1 Greenhouse Films

3.1.2 Mulch Films

3.1.3 Silage Films

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Agricultural Films Market (by Product)

3.3 Global Agricultural Films Market (by Material)

3.3.1 LLDPE

3.3.2 LDPE

3.3.3 EVA

3.3.4 HDPE

3.3.5 Reclaim PE

3.3.6 Others

3.4 Demand Analysis of Global Agricultural Films Market (by Material)

4 Region

5 Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Public Companies

5.3.1 BASF SE

5.3.1.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.2 Role of BASF SE in the Global Agricultural Films Market

5.3.1.2.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.1.3 Business Model of BASF SE

5.3.1.4 Business Strategies

5.3.1.4.1 Market Developments

5.3.1.4.2 Product Developments

5.3.1.4.3 Merger and Acquisitions

5.3.1.5 Analyst View

5.3.2 Berry Global Inc

5.3.2.1 Company Overview

5.3.2.2 Role of Berry Global Inc in the Global Agricultural Films Market

5.3.2.2.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.2.3 Business Model of Berry Global Inc

5.3.2.4 Business Strategies

5.3.2.4.1 Market Developments

5.3.2.4.2 Product Developments

5.3.2.5 Corporate Strategies

5.3.2.5.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.3.2.5.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.3.2.6 Analyst View

5.3.3 Dow

5.3.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.3.2 Role of Dow in the Global Agricultural Films Market

5.3.3.2.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.3.3 Business Strategies

5.3.3.3.1 Product Developments

5.3.3.4 Corporate Strategies

5.3.3.4.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.3.3.5 Analyst View

5.3.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation

5.3.4.1 Company Overview

5.3.4.2 Role of Exxon Mobil Corporation in the Global Agricultural Films Market

5.3.4.2.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.4.3 Business Model of Exxon Mobil Corporation

5.3.4.4 Business Strategies

5.3.4.4.1 Product Developments

5.3.4.5 Corporate Strategies

5.3.4.5.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.3.4.6 Analyst View

5.3.5 Imaflex Inc.

5.3.5.1 Company Overview

5.3.5.2 Role of Imaflex Inc. in the Global Agricultural Films Market

5.3.5.2.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.5.3 Business Strategies

5.3.5.3.1 Market Developments

5.3.5.4 Analyst View

5.3.6 KURARAY CO., LTD

5.3.6.1 Company Overview

5.3.6.2 Role of KURARAY CO., LTD in the Global Agricultural Films Market

5.3.6.2.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.6.3 Business Strategies

5.3.6.3.1 Product Developments

5.3.6.4 Corporate Strategies

5.3.6.4.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.3.6.5 Analyst View

5.3.7 Novamont S.p.A.

5.3.7.1 Company Overview

5.3.7.2 Role of Novamont S.p.A. in the Global Agricultural Films Market

5.3.7.2.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.7.3 Business Strategies

5.3.7.3.1 Product Developments

5.3.7.4 Corporate Strategies

5.3.7.4.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.3.7.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.3.7.5 Analyst View

5.3.8 PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.

5.3.8.1 Company Overview

5.3.8.2 Role of PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A. in the Global Agricultural Films Market

5.3.8.2.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.8.3 Business Model of PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.

5.3.8.4 Business Strategies

5.3.8.4.1 Market Developments

5.3.8.4.2 Product Developments

5.3.8.5 Analyst View

5.4 Start-Ups

5.4.1 Cornext

5.4.1.1 Company Overview

5.4.1.2 Role of Cornext in the Global Agricultural Films Market

5.4.1.2.1 Product Portfolio

5.4.1.3 Business Model of Cornext

5.4.1.4 Analyst View

5.4.2 FILMORGANIC

5.4.2.1 Company Overview

5.4.2.2 Role of FILMORGANIC in the Global Agricultural Films Market

5.4.2.2.1 Product Portfolio

5.4.2.3 Business Model of FILMORGANIC

5.4.2.4 Analyst View

5.4.3 GROWiT

5.4.3.1 Company Overview

5.4.3.2 Role of GROWiT in the Global Agricultural Films Market

5.4.3.2.1 Product Portfolio

5.4.3.3 Business Model of GROWiT

5.4.3.4 Analyst View

5.4.4 Hydrox Technologies Inc (Solar Shrink)

5.4.4.1 Company Overview

5.4.4.2 Role of Hydrox Technologies Inc (Solar Shrink) in the Global Agricultural Films Market

5.4.4.2.1 Product Portfolio

5.4.4.3 Business Model of Hydrox Technologies Inc (Solar Shrink)

5.4.4.4 Analyst View

5.4.5 LLEAF PTY LTD

5.4.5.1 Company Overview

5.4.5.2 Role of LLEAF PTY LTD in the Global Agricultural Films Market

5.4.5.2.1 Product Portfolio

5.4.5.3 Business Model of LLEAF PTY LTD

5.4.5.4 Analyst View

5.5 Private Companies

5.5.1 Coveris

5.5.1.1 Company Overview

5.5.1.2 Role of Coveris in the Global Agricultural Films Market

5.5.1.2.1 Product Portfolio

5.5.1.3 Business Strategies

5.5.1.3.1 Product Developments

5.5.1.4 Corporate Strategies

5.5.1.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.5.1.5 Analyst View

5.5.2 Groupe Barbier

5.5.3 Kalliomuovi Oy

5.5.4 POLIFILM GROUP

5.5.5 Rani Group

5.5.6 RKW Group

5.5.7 Trioworld

5.6 Other Key Players

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sw904g

Attachment