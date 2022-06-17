Medical Bed Market to Garner US$ 5.5 by 2032; Electric Beds to Witness Increased Sales at 4.5% CAGR: FMI Study | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical bed market is estimated to garner revenue worth US$ 5.5 Billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022-to 2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. Increasing funding on healthcare infrastructure is expected to benefit the market during the forecast period. Initiatives taken by the government of emerging nations are projected to be a potential factor in boosting the market.



In February 2022, the Government of New Delhi announced the establishment of 7 new hospitals, which would lead to the induction of nearly 7,000 new medical beds. In another instance, in 2020, China built an emergency hospital with 1,000 beds, 30 ICUs, and various isolation wards in only 10 days.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15013

Integration of smart technologies in medical beds is anticipated to offer significant opportunities to the market in the assessment period. As per a commercial software maintained by the Environmental Systems Research Institute, ArcGIS, there were about 816,554 staffed bed demands with smart features across the hospitals in the U.S till September 2020. Furthermore, rising partnerships among players are likely to augment the market size in the forecast period. In March 2020, AT&T announced its partnership with LifeMedID and Elo Self-Service Solutions to plan patient registrations and check-ins, strengthening the company’s position in the market.

On the contrary, expenses associated with medical beds and infiltration of counterfeit goods through online channel distribution are anticipated to hamper the market growth. However, increasing innovation of products can counter the hampering causes and boost the market. In October 2020, Stryker Corporation rolled out a smart bed called “ProCuity”. The smart bed comprises modern sensors and features, including Stryker’s Secure Connect Technology for smart patient monitoring and to connect nurse call systems wirelessly.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

· By application, intensive care medical beds to dominate market, rising at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2032

· The medical bed market in the U.S is estimated to procure US$ 2 Billion by 2032

· Chinese medical bed market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period

· Medical bed market in Japan is projected to secure US$ 325.4 Million during the forecast period.

· By type, the electric beds segment is anticipated to dominate the medical bed market at a CAGR of 4.5%

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-15013

“Growing initiatives by the government of various developing countries, rising number of hospitals, and increasing product launch are anticipated to play a significant role in developing the market during the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Competition Analysis

Players in the global medical bed market are implementing various strategies to enhance their market revenue and strengthen their position in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements are some of the methods adopted.

Key players in the market include Hill-Rom Holding, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Getinge Group, Medline Industries, Inc., and Invacare Corporation. Recent developments in the industry are:

· In April 2022, Getinge, a Swedish medical technology company, announced an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in FLUOPTICS SAS, a French leader in fluorescence imaging. The acquisition would enhance Getinge’s customer offering clinical decision support by offering safe and enhanced operating services.

· In February 2022, Stryker, a leading medical technology provider, announced that it had completed the acquisition of Vocera Communications, a renowned entity in digital care coordination and communication.

· In December 2021, Baxter International Inc., a renowned MedTech leader, announced that it had completed the acquisition of Hillrom. Reportedly, Baxter paid US$ 156 in cash for each outstanding share of Hillrom common stock for a purchase price of US$ 10.5 Billion. The acquisition aims to transform healthcare and improve patient care worldwide.

Key Segments Profiled in the Medical Bed Market Report

Medical Bed Market by Usage:

Acute Care Medical Beds

Psychiatric Care Medical Beds

Long-Term Medical Beds

Other Medical Beds

Medical Bed Market by Application:

Intensive Care Medical Beds

Non-Intensive Care Medical Beds

Medical Bed Market by Type:

Electric Medical Beds

Semi-Electric Medical Beds

Manual Medical Beds





Medical Bed Market by End-User:

Medical Bed in Hospitals

Medical Bed in Home Care Settings

Medical Bed in Elderly Care Facilities





Medical Bed Market by Region:

North America Medical Bed Market

Latin America Medical Bed Market

Europe Medical Bed Market

Asia Pacific Medical Bed Market

Middle East and Africa Medical Bed Market





Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15013

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Medical Bed Market

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare

Electrophoresis Market Size: Electrophoresis Market by Product, End User & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Share: Pediatric Clinical Trials Market by Phase Type, Study Design, Therapeutic Areas & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Trends: Veterinary Electrosurgery Market by Product, Animal Type, Application, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Patient Positioning System Market Analysis: Patient Positioning System Market by Product, Application, End-User & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Outlook: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market by Product, Portability, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Difficult-to-Express Proteins Market Forecast: Difficult-to-Express Proteins Market by Protein, Technology Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Urgent Care Market Sales: Urgent Care Market By Services, Ownership & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Mast Cell Tumors Treatment Market Value: Mast Cell Tumors Treatment Market by Drug Class, Route of Administration & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Critical Care Drugs Market Demand: Critical Care Drugs Market by Drug Type, End User & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Central Lab Market Type: Central Lab Market by Service Type, End User & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

For More Info: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/06/16/2463772/0/en/Oxygen-Therapy-Equipment-Market-is-anticipated-to-reflect-a-CAGR-of-7-4-during-the-period-of-2022-2032-Future-Market-Insights-Inc.html

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/medical-bed-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports