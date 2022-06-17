New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Operation Mode, Types, Sales Channel, End Use, End Users, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286418/?utm_source=GNW

The advancements in robotic vacuum cleaners and their increased usage drive the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of robotic vacuum cleaners in Fully-Automatic, and Semi-Automatic and increasing demand for Cleaner and Hybrid vacuum cleaners will further propel the market in the coming years. Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including end-use and end-users in the Asia Pacific region will significantly drive the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market growth in subsequent years.



In operation mode, Fully-Automatic Vacuum Cleaner in the Market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner manufacturing companies and increasing production of newer technologies.



The Hybrid type of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market is expected to grow at a robust rate and gain a fair amount of market share in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market than cleaner types of robotic vacuum cleaners in the market. Moreover, increasing demand for efficient and more affordable robotic vacuum cleaners among consumers all over the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the demand for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners in the future.



In the End Use sector of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, the floor cleaning robotic vacuum cleaners are taking over the other vacuum cleaners such as window cleaning or pool cleaning according to the consumer’s need for floor cleaning vacuums are much more.



During the forecast period, the residential end-users are expected to lead the cleaning robot market. Cleaning robots are used by residential end-users to perform tasks such as mopping and cleaning. Employing domestic workers is prohibitively expensive in some countries. Cleaning robots can easily perform cleaning tasks in such cases. Every day, technological advancements make these robots more practical and usable.



Amongst the regions, the Asia Pacific accounts for a large regional share in the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market in 2027. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of the Asia Pacific region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing electronic technologies activities in different countries, the rise in the demand to improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability for a better and green environment is a major factor driving the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market growth in the Asia Pacific Region.



The companies analyzed in the report include: iRobot, Ecovacs Robotics, Dyson, LG Electronics, Beijing Roborock Technology, Neato Robotics, Bissell Homecare Inc, Xiaomi, Bosch, Samsung.



