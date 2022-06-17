New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retread Tire Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Product Type, Vehicle, Retread Process, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286417/?utm_source=GNW

Also, retread tire is environment friendly and technologically developed which is seen as an opportunity for market investments. The Retread Tire market is growing due to growth in commercial vehicle sales and usage in a large number of upcoming construction projects and mining activities coupled up with the availability of retread tires at effective prices.



Based on the Product segment, Radial retread tire is expected to hold the largest share in Retread Tire Market. This is due to an increase in the number of buses and a rise in demand for medium transportation buses worldwide. In addition, as technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, the transportation and logistics sector has witnessed consistent developments over the past couple of decades.



The Asia Pacific had the highest retread tire demand in 2021 and it is expected to remain the largest consumer base for the next few years. High demand is attributable to the growing construction sector, infrastructural investments and government initiatives in various countries, including China and India. Additionally, demand for retread tires is increasing in the commercial vehicle sector generating numerous opportunities for manufacturers and distributors in the retread tire market. Furthermore, ever-expanding automotive markets in Europe and China are further opening a window of opportunities for retread tire manufacturers in these regions. Moreover, leading tire manufacturers in the automobile industry are introducing techniques to develop retread tires that are fairly similar to their original tire in terms of quality. In recent years, increasing demand for retread tires in the motorsport industry has encouraged leading market players to launch retread tires with unique characteristics.



