Growth Opportunities in Predictive Genetic Testing, AI-enabled Drug Discovery, Circular RNA and Advanced Drug Delivery Market: Tapping into the Unexplored Biological Networks in Age-Related Diseases

The "Growth Opportunities in Predictive Genetic Testing, AI-enabled Drug Discovery, Circular RNA, and Advanced Drug Delivery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report focuses on technology platforms that leverage AI and ML algorithms for novel target discovery and drug development applications. A key focus of this issue is on precision oncology tests and other predictive genetic tests for multiple therapeutic applications. In particular, technologies which enable early diagnosis of cancers, support biomarker discovery and disease prognosis have been covered.

Another focus of this issue is on advanced RNA therapeutics, including circular RNA and self-replicating RNAs which offer several advantages of conventional mRNA based therapeutics. In addition, advanced drug delivery using engineered cells and biosensors for monitoring therapy efficacy and response have been captured.



The report features disruptive technology advances in the global life sciences industry. The technologies and innovations profiled will encompass developments across genetic engineering, drug discovery and development, biomarkers, tissue engineering, synthetic biology, microbiome, disease management, as well as health and wellness among several other platforms.



The Health & Wellness cluster tracks developments in a myriad of areas including genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development, nanomedicine, nutrition, cosmetic procedures, pain and disease management and therapies, drug delivery, personalized medicine, and smart healthcare.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Innovations in Life Sciences, Health & Wellness

Machine Learning (ML) Model Based in Vitro Cellular Systems for Drug Discovery and Development

Identifying Disease-Modifying Targets

Insitro - Investor Dashboard

Generating Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Precision Disease Models to Develop Targeted Therapies

Generating Precise Organ-Specific Disease Modeling

Genome Biologics - Dashboard

Tapping into the Unexplored Biological Networks in Age-Related Diseases

Using Omics Data to Track Aging

BioAge Labs - Investor Dashboard

Using Small RNA (sRNA) Signatures to Provide Insights on Targetable Pathways for Drug Development

Addressing Chronic Degenerative Diseases

Gatehouse Bio - Investor Dashboard

Synthetic Circular RNA-based Therapeutics

Promising Alternative to Conventional Messenger RNA

Orna Therapeutics, Inc. - Investor Dashboard

srRNA Platform Preventing the Onset of Cancer Drug Resistance

srRNA Enabling Sustained Therapeutic Protein Expression

Replicate Bioscience - Investor Dashboard

Programmable Circular RNA Therapeutics

A Single Therapy Catering to Multiple Disease Areas

Laronde - Investor Dashboard

Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Tests for Genetic Disorders

Whole Exome Sequencing Identifying DNA Variants

Berry Genomics - Investor Dashboard

Precision Oncology Health Intelligence Platform

Technology Enabling Comprehensive Panel for Cancer Profiling

Sema4 Opco, Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Red Blood Cell-based Platform Inducing the Immune System to Protect Against COVID-19

Technology Value Proposition of McMaster University

Nanoparticles Conjugated With Regulatory Proteins Evading Immune System Attacks to Deliver Nanomedicines

Technology Value Proposition of University of Pennsylvania

An Advanced Tool Expediting Crop Genomic Experiments

Technology Value Proposition of CABBI

Assessing Immune Checkpoint Blockade (ICB) Therapy for Cancer With Biosensors

Georgia Institute of Technology's Technology Value Proposition

