Special Effects Services Market Size, Growth Prospects 2022-2027 | Industry Size Worth US$ 9596.4 Mn By 2027 | Opportunities with New Innovations, Geography Trends, Consumption, Players, Stakeholders and Demand Forecast | Industry Research

About Special Effects Services Market:

Special effects (often abbreviated as SFX, SPFX, or simply FX) are illusions or visual tricks used in the film, television, theatre, video game and simulator industries to simulate the imagined events in a story or virtual world.

North America is the largest Special Effects Services market with about 51% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 28% market share.The key manufacturers are Industrial Light and Magic, Rodeo Fx, Legend 3D, Framestore, The Mill, Cinesite, Moving Picture Company (MPC), Weta Digital, Deluxe Entertainment, DNEG, Pinewood Studios, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Legendary, Digital Domain, Animal Logic, Pixomondo, Digital Idea, Tippett Studio, Flatworld Solutions Pvt, Epic Games (UNREAL), Method Studios, BUF, Scanline vfx, Artem, XFFX, Danish Special Effects Service, Bloodhound FX, TNG Visual Effects, Phantom Dynamics etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 30% market share.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Special Effects Services Market

The global Special Effects Services market size is projected to reach US$ 9596.4 million by 2027, from US$ 4454.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Special Effects Services Market include:

Industrial Light and Magic

Rodeo Fx

Legend 3D

Framestore

The Mill

Cinesite

Moving Picture Company (MPC)

Weta Digital

Deluxe Entertainment

DNEG

Pinewood Studios

Sony Pictures Imageworks

Legendary

Digital Domain

Animal Logic

Pixomondo

Digital Idea

Tippett Studio

Flatworld Solutions Pvt

Epic Games (UNREAL)

Method Studios

BUF

Scanline vfx

Artem

XFFX

Danish Special Effects Service

Bloodhound FX

TNG Visual Effects

Phantom Dynamics

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Special Shooting

Special Make-up

Special Lighting

Sound Effects

Special Props

Stunt Action

VFX

Others

VFX types occupy the largest market share segmentation reached 61%

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Television

Film

Video Game

Others

Film is the most used area, accounting for 50% of all applications, and Television is the fastest growing area



