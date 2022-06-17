New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Packaging Market(2022 Edition): Analysis By Packaging Format, Technology, Material, End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2017-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286414/?utm_source=GNW





The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the liquid packaging business. The industrial liquid packaging industry suffered as the manufacturing sector declined. The tourism industry has been impacted by the lockdown, as have the food and beverage and hotel industries.



After March 2020, demand for sanitiser, hand washes, and liquid detergents has skyrocketed in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19-causing virus. The need for sanitiser bottles, containers, and stand-up pouches has surged as a result. Furthermore, it raised the demand for top handle and side handle containers for chemical storage, such as Sodium Hypochlorite, a common disinfectant.



Improved disposable income and changing lifestyles have influenced consumption patterns, resulting in increased demand for packaged beverages and other FMCG products. E-commerce platforms also cater to all liquid-packaged consumer goods. Personal care, cosmetics, over-the-counter medications, topical solutions, and household care products are all included.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Global Liquid Packaging Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

• The report analyses the Global Liquid Packaging Market by Value (USD Billion).

• The report analyses the Global Liquid Packaging Market by Packaging Format (Rigid and Flexible).

• The report analyses the Global Liquid Packaging Market by Technology (Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, Form Fill Seal)

• The report analyses the Global Liquid Packaging Market by Material (Paper, Plastic, Glass, Metal, and Others).

• The report analyses the Global Liquid Packaging Market by End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care, Others).

• The Global Liquid Packaging Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Packaging Format, technology, material, and by end-use industry.

• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Tetra Pak, International Paper, West Rock Company, Oji Holdings Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Mondi PLC., Smurfit Kappa, Amcor plc. Elopak, and Billerudkorsnas AB.



Key Target Audience



• Packaging Companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Regulatory Authorities

