Global Fertility Services Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Procedure, Patients, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights, and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)

In addition, technological advancements in assisted reproductive technologies, a rise in awareness regarding infertility treatment, and growth in the number of fertility clinics are expected to drive the fertility Services market growth during the forecast period.



In addition, going forward, rising infertility rate, technological developments regarding fertility treatment, growing adoption of IVF Services to aid in pregnancy, increasing government funding supporting the emergence of novel IVF solutions, rising number of same-sex couples, increase in the number of fertility clinics, rise in disposable income and late parenthood will drive growth.



Furthermore, factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high cost, low rates of IVF success, congenital abnormality occurrence and risks and side effects associated with IVF.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Fertility Services market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Fertility Services Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Fertility Services Market by Procedure (IVF, Surrogacy, Others).



• The report analyses the Fertility Services Market by Patients (Female, Male, Others).



• The report analyses the Fertility Services Market by End User (Fertility Clinics, Clinical Institute Research, Hospitals, Others).



• The Global Fertility Services Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of market positioning and market dynamics. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., San Diego Fertility Center, INVO bioscience, Celmatix Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Progyny Inc., CooperSurgical Fertility Solutions, Cook Medical, Monash IVF Group, Boston IVF.



Key Target Audience



• Fertility Services Companies



• Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

