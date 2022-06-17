The Global Femoral Prostheses Market is expected to grow by $ 721.01 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Femoral Prostheses Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284955/?utm_source=GNW

25% during the forecast period. Our report on the femoral prostheses market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors, rising number of hip replacement surgeries, and advances in femoral prostheses.

The femoral prostheses market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The femoral prostheses market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Femoral heads

• Femoral stems



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing focus on robotic hip replacement surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the femoral prostheses market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of femoral prostheses replacement procedures and rising demand for short stems among young patients will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on femoral prostheses market covers the following areas:

• Femoral prostheses market sizing

• Femoral prostheses market forecast

• Femoral prostheses market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading femoral prostheses market vendors that include Akcome Medical Holdings Co. Ltd., Altimed JSC, Amplitude SAS, B. Braun SE, Baumer Holding AG, Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Corentec Co. Ltd., Exactech Inc., Groupe Lepine, Gruppo Bioimpianti Srl, Johnson and Johnson, Limacorporate Spa, Medacta Group SA, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Olympus Corp., PETER BREHM GmbH, SERF, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Surgival Co., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the femoral prostheses market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284955/?utm_source=GNW



