Global Wood Pulp Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Sodra, Suzano and UPM-Kymmene Among Others

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wood Pulp Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global wood pulp market attained a volume of 158.19 MMT in 2021. Aided by the growing paper industry, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2022 and 2027.



Wood pulp is processed into paper using chemical compounds, including caustic soda. Wood pulp is primarily used for the production of newsprints, cheap paper, and hardboard. Wood pulp is a virgin fibre obtained from harvested trees or hardwood softwood that are particularly produced for papermaking. The virgin fibre properties depend on the species of the tree and influence the characteristics of the resulting paper or paperboard.

Extensive application of wood pulp in the production of packaging materials in various sectors, including food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and automotive, among others, has been fuelling the demand for wood pulp. The market is further being propelled by the growing environment-consciousness, leading people to opt for packaging that is biodegradable. With various strategies employed by key players to attract consumers via attractive packaging, the demand for the product is expected to increase over the forecast period.



With the surging demand from the paper industry, the market growth of wood pulp across the globe is witnessing healthy growth. The increasing usage of tissue paper across the world, as it is primarily utilised in kitchens, households, and toilets, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The growing consumption of tissues at a rapid speed in hotels and restaurants is further expected to bolster the market demand for wood pulp globally over the coming years.

The growth in the wood pulp market can also be attributed to an increased demand during the COVID-19 induced lockdowns globally, which led to various consumers hoarding and panic buying toilet paper. Geographically, North America has witnessed significant market growth for wood pulp as the region is considered one of the largest producers of wood pulp across the globe on account of the presence of coniferous forests that offer raw materials to the paper industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Snapshot

6.1 Global

6.2 Regional



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Global Wood Pulp Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Global Wood Pulp Historical Market (2017-2021)

8.3 Global Wood Pulp Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8.4 Global Wood Pulp Market by Type

8.4.1 Soft Wood

8.4.1.1 Market Share

8.4.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.4.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.4.2 Hard Wood

8.4.2.1 Market Share

8.4.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.4.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5 Global Wood Pulp Market by Grade

8.5.1 Mechanical

8.5.1.1 Market Share

8.5.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.2 Chemical

8.5.2.1 Market Share

8.5.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.3 Semi-Chemical

8.5.3.1 Market Share

8.5.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.4 Others

8.6 Global Wood Pulp Market by End Use

8.6.1 Packaging

8.6.1.1 Market Share

8.6.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6.1.4 Breakup by Type

8.6.1.4.1 Food and Beverages

8.6.1.4.1.1 Market Share

8.6.1.4.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.1.4.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6.1.4.2 Personal Care and Cosmetics

8.6.1.4.2.1 Market Share

8.6.1.4.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.1.4.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6.1.4.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.6.1.4.3.1 Market Share

8.6.1.4.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.1.4.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6.1.4.4 Automotive

8.6.1.4.4.1 Market Share

8.6.1.4.4.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.1.4.4.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6.1.4.5 Others

8.6.2 Print Media

8.6.2.1 Market Share

8.6.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6.2.4 Breakup by Type

8.6.2.4.1 News Printing

8.6.2.4.1.1 Market Share

8.6.2.4.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.2.4.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6.2.4.2 Book/Magazine Printing

8.6.2.4.2.1 Market Share

8.6.2.4.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.2.4.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6.2.4.3 Advanced Printing

8.6.2.4.3.1 Market Share

8.6.2.4.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.2.4.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6.2.3.4 Others

8.6.3 Tissues

8.6.3.1 Market Share

8.6.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6.4 Others

8.7 Global Wood Pulp Market by Region

8.7.1 Market Share

8.7.1.1 North America

8.7.1.2 Europe

8.7.1.3 Asia Pacific

8.7.1.4 Latin America

8.7.1.5 Middle East and Africa



9 Regional Analysis



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code: 4705)

12.1 Major Importing Countries

12.1.1 By Volume

12.1.2 By Value

12.2 Major Exporting Countries

12.2.1 By Volume

12.2.2 By Value



13 Price Analysis

13.1 North America Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)

13.2 Europe Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)

13.3 Asia Pacific Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)

13.4 Latin America Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)

13.5 Middle East and Africa Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)



14 Manufacturing Process

14.1 Overview

14.2 Detailed Process Flow

14.3 Operations Involved



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Company Profiles

15.2.1 Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A.

15.2.1.1 Company Overview

15.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.2.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

15.2.1.4 Certifications

15.2.2 Sodra

15.2.2.1 Company Overview

15.2.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.2.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

15.2.2.4 Certifications

15.2.3 Suzano S.A.

15.2.3.1 Company Overview

15.2.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.2.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

15.2.3.4 Certifications

15.2.4 Empresas CMPC SA

15.2.4.1 Company Overview

15.2.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.2.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

15.2.4.4 Certifications

15.2.5 Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (APRIL)

15.2.5.1 Company Overview

15.2.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.2.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

15.2.5.4 Certifications

15.2.6 Metsa Group

15.2.6.1 Company Overview

15.2.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.2.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

15.2.6.4 Certifications

15.2.7 UPM-Kymmene Corporation

15.2.7.1 Company Overview

15.2.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.2.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

15.2.7.4 Certifications

15.2.8 Georgia-Pacific LLC

15.2.8.1 Company Overview

15.2.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.2.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

15.2.8.4 Certifications

15.2.9 Others



16 Industry Events and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fapqbm

Attachment