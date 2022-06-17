The Global Peripheral Guidewires Market is expected to grow by $ 195.21 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peripheral Guidewires Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284940/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the peripheral guidewires market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for MI procedures, increasing incidence of peripheral vascular diseases (PVD), and increasing awareness about PVD.

The peripheral guidewires market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The peripheral guidewires market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Interventional

• Diagnostic



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advances in guidewire technology as one of the prime reasons driving the peripheral guidewires market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in medical tourism in emerging economies for cardiac and vascular surgeries and mergers and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the peripheral guidewires market covers the following areas:

• Peripheral guidewires market sizing

• Peripheral guidewires market forecast

• Peripheral guidewires market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading peripheral guidewires market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., EPflex Feinwerktechnik GmbH, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Integer Holdings Corp., Kimal Group, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Opsens Inc., optimized Medical Instruments GmbH, SP Group AS, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp. Also, the peripheral guidewires market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

