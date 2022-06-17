The Europe Protective Workwear Market is expected to grow by $ 811.2 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Protective Workwear Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284936/?utm_source=GNW

72% during the forecast period. Our report on the protective workwear market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing construction industry, an increasing number of government initiatives for ensuring the safety of workers, and an increasing number of product launches.

The protective workwear market in Europe analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The protective workwear market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the growing emphasis on smart protective workwear as one of the prime reasons driving the protective workwear market in Europe’s growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for lightweight protective workwear and the launch of women-centric personal protective clothing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the protective workwear market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Protective workwear market in Europe sizing

• Protective workwear market in Europe forecast

• Protective workwear market in Europe industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading protective workwear market in Europe vendors that include 3M Co., A. LAFONT SAS, Ansell Ltd., BACA Workwear and Safety, Carhartt Inc., Cintas Corp., Draegerwerk AG, and Co. KGaA, DS SafetyWear Arbeitsschutzprodukte GmbH, Du Pont De Nemours Inc., Globus Shetland Ltd., Helly Hansen, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., MATISEC, MSA Safety Inc., Sioen Industries NV, W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and WATTANA GmbH. Also, the protective workwear market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

