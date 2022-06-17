Results of the private placement of AT1 notes of Coop Pank AS

English Estonian

The Management Board of Coop Pank AS approved the allocation of the private placement of notes qualifying as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) own funds of the bank, according to which 161 notes with nominal value 100,000 EUR each are allocated to in total 42 investors. The total value of the issue is 16,1 EUR.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 128 300 clients who use everyday banking services. Coop Pank uses the synergy created between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking solutions closer to people. The majority shareholder of the Bank is a domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, the sales network of which comprises 330 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee

Important information

Coop Pank AS’s notes qualifying as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) own funds of the bank are not offered publicly and no prospectus is registered regarding the notes in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this notice is not intended to be published, distributed or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, or in any other country or circumstance where publication, sharing or transmission would be unlawful.