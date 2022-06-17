New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EDA Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817912/?utm_source=GNW
Global EDA Tools Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2026
Electronic Design Automation (EDA) is a sophisticated approach that allows design engineers to streamline and transform design flows associated with modern electronic systems. The growth of the global market is set to be driven by strong performance of the semiconductor industry and increasing adoption across diverse industry verticals. Intended to streamline design flows, EDA tools are finding increasing acceptance at the expense of manual approaches for designing of semiconductors and circuit boards. The market is poised to gain from increasing demand for these tools across different industries such as automotive, medical, communications, electronics, machinery and aerospace & defense. While the market received a major setback from the impact of COVID-19 on the semiconductor industry, it is anticipated to regain momentum due to consistent demand for chips and printed circuit boards along with strong focus of players on simulation of system-level designs. The market is slated to benefit from emergence of advanced chip architectures and AI applications. The increasing acceptance of FinFET architecture to develop and design sophisticated processors, adoption of emerging technologies like VR, AI and IoT, and rising popularity of SoC technology are anticipated to present new growth opportunities for EDA tools.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for EDA Tools estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.9% share of the global EDA Tools market. Semiconductor IP (SIP) refers to reusable design aspects including chip layout, and cell among other components used in manufacturing advanced Integrated Circuits (IC). The concept of computer-aided engineering (CAE) involves the use of computer software tools for performing analysis tasks, like computational fluid dynamics, finite element analysis, and multi-body dynamics.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026
The EDA Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.53% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is a dominant market on account of extensive adoption of electronic devices and the presence of key players in the region. The region has been witnessing consistent surge in semiconductor sales over the last few years. The trend along with continuous expansion of major end-use industries like automotive, communications and medical is expected to offer significant opportunities. The increasing demand for EDA tools in the Asia-Pacific region is credited to technological advances in sophisticated electronic devices and equipment.
IC Physical Design & Verification Segment to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026
The IC Physical Design & Verification segment`s growth is credited to increasing sophistication of IC designs along with rising focus on precision and accuracy of semiconductor devices. IC design and verification EDA tools are finding increasing acceptance across various industries for automatically performing routing and placement of circuits on ICs and application-specific integrated circuits. In the global IC Physical Design & Verification segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$774.6 Million by the year 2026.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817912/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019E to 2022F
Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the ?
Semiconductor Industry?
Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry
in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of
May 2020
Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic
Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain
Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help
Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
An Introduction to Electronic Design Automation (EDA)
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP)
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)
Integrated Circuit (IC) Physical Design & Verification
Printed Circuit Board & Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM)
Services
Electronic Design Automation (EDA): An Intriguing Journey from
Niche Technology to a Thriving Industry
Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Enjoys
Increasing Crescendo
FinFET Architecture & SoC Trends Remain Key Drivers for EDA
Tools Market
Global EDA Tools Market to Recuperate COVID-19-Led Losses in 2021
Analysis by Segment: SIP and Consumer Electronics to Lead EDA
Tools Market
Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Revenue Share
by Type: 2020E
Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Revenue Share
by Application: 2020E
EDA Tools: Streamlining Multiple Aspects of Design Flow for
Modern Electronic Systems
Developing Countries Hold Strong Growth Potential
Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA): Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues for Developed Regions and Developing Regions (2020 &
2027)
World Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Survival Strategy Adopted by Companies to Overcome the Pandemic
Shock
EDA Tool Vendors Bet On Innovations to Corner Market
Recent Market Activity
EDA Tools - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
EDA Tool Advancements Make Complex Semiconductor
Functionalities Possible
EDA Tools Market Strongly Influenced by Semiconductor Industry
Trends
Reduced Prototyping Costs & Lowered Product Recalls Widen
Business Case
Shift to FPGA Extends Opportunities
Advanced EDA Tools for Verification of Analog Circuits
EDA Tools Enabling Modular Electronic Designs
Prospects of EDA in the AI, ML & IoT Era
Cloud-based SaaS Solutions Gain Traction
Established Use Case in Consumer Electronics Sector Augurs Well
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2021
World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales
(in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019
Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 and 2022
Robust Opportunities in the Communications Sector
Uptrend in Healthcare Electronics Domain Augurs Well
Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles Augurs Well
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle
Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$)
for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million)
Trends in the Semiconductor IP Market Favor Growth
Increased Uptake of CAE Software Enhances Prospects
Market to Gain from Rising Spending on Industrial Automation
Projects
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Issues & Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817912/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
