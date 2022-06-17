The Worldwide Backscatter X-ray Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $172 Million by 2027

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Backscatter X-ray Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Backscatter X-ray Devices Market size is expected to reach $172 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Backscatter X-Ray devices are defined as scanners that use a little quantity of ionizing radiation to bombard things. The radiation is transferred back to the device, where it is received and translated into an image on the screen. In addition, the images can be used by customs and border protection to scan vehicles or containers, airports to check passenger bags or cargo holds, military and defense organizations to identify explosive materials concealed inside vehicles or other areas/objects without leaving them open, and law enforcement agencies to look at content instead of concealed weapons.



Backscatter X-ray imaging is a more advanced X-ray imaging technology. By altering the x-ray intensity transmitted through the object, a typical X-ray machine detects hard and soft materials. In contrast to backscatter X-rays, X-rays that capture backscatter radiation are used. It has the potential to be utilized for non-destructive examinations and can be employed even if only one side of the target is visible. Moreover, it is one of two kinds of whole-body imaging equipment that's been used to scan airline passengers for hidden weapons, liquids, tools, narcotics, money, and other contraband.



The other sort of whole-body imaging technology is millimeter-wave scanners. This sort of airport security gadget is also known as a 'body scanner,' 'security scanner,' 'full-body imager,' or 'naked scanner.' Most passengers in industrialized countries (because of increased awareness) do not want to be scanned since they are concerned about their health and privacy. Because scanning creates outlines of a person's body, airport authorities find it very hard to persuade passengers to submit to scanning.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Manufacturing facilities for industry players are situated in North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world. COVID-19 has also had an influence on their enterprises due to its far-reaching effects. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a substantial consideration of using a handheld form of backscatter X-ray. Because police operations can cause officers to exceed the 6-foot social distance rule, investing in these devices allows cops to maintain their distance. By June 2020, Viken Detection had led US-based police departments from Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, and Indiana to training sessions in its Burlington facility on how to use the HBI-120 to protect the public from the crisis amid coronavirus-related challenges, based on its VALOR program.



Market Growth Factors:

Growing illegal immigration and terrorist attacks

Due to growing illegal immigration and terrorist incidents around the world, demand for security screening technologies like backscatter X-ray devices has surged in recent years. 9/11 in the United States, the London bombings in 2007, the Mumbai attack in 2008, and the Sri Lankan civil war Some of the significant terrorist attacks carried out around the world include the Easter bombing in 2019, mass shooting at a mosque in New Zealand in 2019, mass shooting in Vienna in 2020, and suicide bombing and mass shooting strikes at Kabul airport in 2019. According to the Global Terrorism Database 2020, more than 20,300 individuals were killed in terrorist incidents around the world in 2019, including 5,460 perpetrators and 14,840 victims.



Developments in X-ray technology

The developments in X-ray screening devices may make it easier to install security screening solutions in a variety of locations. In addition, X-ray imaging systems employ a variety of technologies, including standard X-ray, dual-energy, backscatter, and CT. 2D X-ray devices were previously used to screen luggage at airports. However, X-ray devices that provide a 3D picture of luggage have just been introduced. By enabling viewers/operators to zoom in and rotate the bag for a 360 view, these devices provide better and more straightforward information regarding the bag contents. The X-ray beam is transmitted through objects and detectors positioned opposite the beam in the single-view X-ray transmission mode.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Artificial intelligence (AI) integration in security applications for digital transformation

Backscatter and CT X-ray screening technologies are widely employed for security at numerous vital locations across the world. The main disadvantage of these X-ray technologies is that they require a lot of time to screen luggage and freight. However, the Integration of modern technologies like AI and IoT can speed up screening while also ensuring accurate detection of illegal goods in luggage and cargo. Various governments have been focusing on developing new AI-based security technologies. The UK government has committed USD 2.37 million (GBP 1.8 million) to the development of AI-based airport systems.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Backscatter X-ray Devices Market



Chapter 4. Global Backscatter X-ray Devices Market by Type

4.1 Global Non-handheld Market by Region

4.2 Global Handheld Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Backscatter X-ray Devices Market by Application

5.1 Global Customs & Border Protection Market by Region

5.2 Global Airport/Aviation Market by Region

5.3 Global Military & Defense Market by Region

5.4 Global Law Enforcement Market by Region

5.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Backscatter X-ray Devices Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 OSI Systems, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.2 Viken Detection

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.3 Tek84, Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.4 Autoclear LLC

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.5 Scanna MSC Ltd

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.6 LAURUS Systems, Inc.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 Nuctech Company, Ltd. (Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Ltd.)

7.7.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvtwd7

Attachment