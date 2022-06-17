New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817904/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Market to Reach US$53.4 Billion by the Year 2026



Accounting outsourcing service constitutes a critical function in the overall finance and accounting market. The global economic crisis is expected to foster the demand for F&A BPO activities, as the service needs less customization when the process and technology are outsourced (in comparison to customer care and HR BPO). Growing demand for transparency and increased regulations are driving companies to standardize their F&A (Finance and Accounting) BPO activities. The move towards standardization is also driving the incorporation of best practices in financial management, which is major driving factor for the adoption of F&A BPO services. The regulated nature of numerous F&A standards allows BPO service providers to deploy a common platform for various customers, thereby reducing customization, improving margins, and allowing customers to capitalize on the economies of scale. Number of new companies starting to use accounting outsourcing each year has been constantly increasing while the service contracts of older clients have also been extending for outsourcing companies. Going forward, outsourcing service providers would increasingly harness advanced technologies like machine automation and artificial intelligence for speeding up tasks and increasing productivity for clients. The finance and accounting outsourcing domain is witnessing a pressing need for providers to migrate from archaic pricing models towards automation initiatives to stay relevant and ensure renewal of service contracts.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing estimated at US$37.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Multi-Process F&A BPO, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$19.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Source-To-pay Outsourcing segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.5% share of the global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2 Billion by 2026



The Finance and Accounting Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 45.7% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In Asia Pacific, adoption of latest technologies would drive accounting software market growth.



Record-to-Report Outsourcing Segment to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2026



In the global Record-to-Report Outsourcing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$837.3 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 142 Featured) -

Accenture Ltd.

Capgemini SA

Genpact Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Infosys BPO Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Steria Limited

Wipro BPO

WNS Global Services







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817904/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Impact on Business Process Outsourcing

COVID-19 Crisis Accelerates Demand for F&A Outsourcing

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing: A Brief Prelude

FAO Adoption (in %) by End-Use Markets: 2020

Key Benefits of Outsourcing Finance and Accounting Operations

Financial Savings and Reduction in Overhead Costs

Access to Vast Talent Pool

Increasing Working Capital

Risk Transference to Supplier

Realizing Business Value

Helps Companies to Expand and Achieve Business Growth

Access of Advanced Systems and Technologies

Improved Accuracy and Processes

Focus on Integrated Solutions

Offers Real-Time, Relevant Information

Proactive Accounting

Addressing Clients Requirements

When Should Businesses Opt for Outsourced Finance and

Accounting Services

Key Finance and Accounting Services to Outsource

Impact of Finance and Accounting on Company?s Valuation

Market Outlook

Competition

Leading Players Across Various FAO Verticals

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Companies Increasingly Move to Disruptive Technologies to

Enhance Capabilities

Automation to Help Players Stay Ahead in Finance & Accounting

Outsourcing Game

Robotic Process Automation Makes Drastic Improvement in

Response Times

AI and ML Seek a Bigger Role in FAO

Growing Role of IoT in F&A

Data Analytics Gains Importance as Increasing Number of

Enterprises Leverage Data to Meet Business Objectives

FAO Firms Leverage Blockchain Technology

Industry Witnesses Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Accounting

Software

Rise in Adoption of Digitization Drives in F& A Industry

CFOs Seek Digital Finance & Accounting Providers to Re-Imagine

Finance Operations

Social Media Networking Trend Transforms Business Strategies

Advisory Services Record Strong Growth

Multi-Source Approach Gathers Steam

Offshore Staffing for Remote Working : The New Norm

Businesses Pay Heavy Attention on New Strategies

Increasing Number of Retiring Accountants and a Tight

Accounting Market Drive Companies Turn to Outsourcing

Rise in new Rules and Regulations, Income Tax Changes Drive Demand

Increased Focus on Data Security Drive Companies to Turn to FAOs

Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook

(In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Cyberattacks by Type in Millions: 2020H1

Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization Worldwide (in US$

Million) for 2014-2020

F&A Outsourcing Offers Improved Businesses Value

Big Data Remains in Contention to Streamline Operations

Rise in Adoption of Accounting Software

Small and Midsize Businesses Make a Headeway

Emergence of Business Process Utility

Millennials Emerge as a Lucrative Market

Working Age Population by Generation: 2010, 2021, and 2030

US Workforce Population by Age Group: 2009, 2019 and 2029

Global Millennials Population by Region (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe,

China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World

Brexit Requirements to Increase Business for Accounting

Outsourcing Firms

Industry Witnesses Increased investments in Onshore and

Nearshore Capabilities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Spending for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-Process F&A BPO by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Multi-Process F&A BPO by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-Process F&A BPO by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Source-to-Pay Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Source-to-Pay Outsourcing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Source-to-Pay

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Spending for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Record-to-Report Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Record-to-Report

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Record-to-Report

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Spending for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Procure-to-Pay

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Spending for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Order-to-Cash Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Order-to-Cash Outsourcing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Order-to-Cash

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Spending for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A

BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,

Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay

Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay

Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending

for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,

Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and

Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A

BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,

Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay

Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay

Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending

for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,

Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and

Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A

BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,

Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay

Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay

Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending

for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,

Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and

Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A

BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,

Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: China Historic Review for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay

Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay

Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending

for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,

Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and

Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Spending for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A

BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,

Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay

Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay

Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending

for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,

Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and

Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A

BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,

Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France Historic Review for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay

Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay

Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending

for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,

Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and

Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A

BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,

Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay

Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay

Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Finance and

Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Spending for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,

Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and

Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A

BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,

Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay

Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay

Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending

for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,

Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and

Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Finance

and Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,

Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,

Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: UK Historic Review for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay

Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay

Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting

Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending

for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,

Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and

Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process

F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report

Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash

Outsourcing - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Finance and

Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,

Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,

Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Finance and

Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Spending for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,

Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and

Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process

F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report

Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash

Outsourcing - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Finance and

Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,

Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,

Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Finance and

Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Spending for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,

Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and

Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process

F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report

Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash

Outsourcing - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Finance and

Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,

Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,

Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Finance and

Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Spending for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,

Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and

Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 142

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817904/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________