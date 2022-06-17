Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market Report to 2028 - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Therapy (Gene Induced Immunotherapy, Oncolytic Virotherapy, and Gene Transfer), By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market size is expected to reach $5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 21.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Gene therapy is the process of replacing faulty or damaged genes at the molecular level. It is a procedure in which viruses are genetically modified before being transmitted to host cells. Viruses are genetically modified to contain a gene that is now frequently used to cure cancer. The pipeline for cancer gene therapy is quite strong, and various industry participants have recently concentrated their efforts on developing a number of successful cancer gene therapies and vectors. Pre-marketing approval is required for the marketing of cancer gene therapy, and it is a lengthy process that is closely reviewed. As a result, there are few cancer gene treatments on the market, and they are still in development. However, vectors, which are essential for gene transfer and are pre-requisites for gene therapy, are increasingly being used in study and treatment.



Cancer is described as uncontrolled cell development in the body that results in organ failure. It can be fatal if left untreated. The body manages uncontrolled cell proliferation in numerous ways, one of which is by deploying white blood cells to detect and kill malignant cells. The immune system has been discovered to be influenced in order to cause malignant cells to self-destruct. The effects of radiation and chemotherapy therapy on malignant cells in the body are constant and dependable. Immunotherapy for hematological tumors has recently gained popularity and is attracting the attention of numerous researchers. Scientists have devised a method for isolating, replicating, and developing cancer-destroying cells from a patient's blood cancer and then injecting those cells back into the patient to eliminate their tumors, resulting in long-term remissions.



Cancer has a strong tendency to spread throughout the body. It is the world's second-leading cause of death. Cancer gene therapy is a strategy for treating cancer that involves inserting therapeutic DNA into the patient's gene. Cancer gene therapy has grown in popularity as a result of its high success rate in preclinical and clinical trials. A treatment in which the mutant gene is replaced with a healthy gene or the deactivation of a gene whose function is improper are examples of cancer gene therapy procedures. A new strategy for combating cancer cells has just been devised, in which new genes are delivered into the body.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the market for cancer gene therapy. Doctors from Dana Farber Cancer Institute discovered that during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a 46 percent decline in diagnoses of the six most frequent cancer types-breast, pancreatic, colorectal, lung, gastric, and oesophageal cancers, according to research published in Cancer Connect 2020.

Furthermore, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and many medical professional organizations recommended that cancer screening and other health-prevention services, as well as elective surgeries, be postponed unless the risks outweighed the benefits, in order to secure hospital infrastructure for COVID-19 patients" treatment. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an influence on the market for cancer gene therapy.



Market Growth Factors

Growing cases of Cancer

In recent years, there has been a rising burden of cancer disease, the expanding focus on research to create an effective cancer treatment, and growing investments in cancer research. According to Globocan 2020, an expected 19,292,789 new cancer cases and 9,958,133 cancer-related deaths were reported worldwide in 2020. Various gene therapy strategies are now being used in the treatment of cancer. Anti-angiogenic gene therapy, pro-drug activating suicide gene therapy, gene therapy-based immune modulation, oncolytic virotherapy, gene correction/compensation, antisense, genetic manipulation of apoptotic and tumor invasion pathways, and RNAi techniques are only a few examples. These medicines have been used to treat cancers such as brain, lung, breast, pancreas, liver, prostate, colorectal, bladder, head & neck, skin, ovarian, and renal cancer.



Supportive regulations

An improving regulatory landscape is expected to help the industry players to optimize the opportunities. In addition, manufacturers are subject to regulations to secure the admission of defect-free products (vectors) onto the market, as they are associated with people's health. Because any flaws in gene therapy goods could be lethal to patients, laws have been changed to ensure that no products are recalled during post-market surveillance. Better success rates of novel medicines, ethical acceptance of gene therapy for cancer treatment, and enormous unexplored markets in emerging nations are expected to impact the market in the long run.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

High cost of Cancer Gene Therapy

Gene therapy can be very expensive, thereby discouraging many people from choosing this mode of treatment. In the United States, for example, Zolgensma, gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy, is the most expensive drug. In many countries, people have low disposable income, so spending high costs on healthcare is still a distant dream for them. Moreover, many governments are reeling from the negative impacts brought by the COVID-19 pandemic on their economy and healthcare infrastructure. The high expense of cancer gene therapy is due to the need for extensive clinical studies; also, unlike other pharmaceuticals, treatment by cancer gene therapy varies from person to person depending on the genetic acceptance of each patient.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market, by Therapy

1.4.2 Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market by Therapy

3.1 Global Gene Induced Immunotherapy Market by Region

3.2 Global Oncolytic Virotherapy Market by Region

3.3 Global Gene Transfer Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market by End User

4.1 Global Hospitals Market by Region

4.2 Global Diagnostic centers Market by Region

4.3 Global Research Institutes Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Novartis AG

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expense

6.2 GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Research & Development Expense

6.3 Amgen, Inc.

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Regional Analysis

6.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.4 Bristol Myers Squibb Company

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Analysis

6.4.3 Regional Analysis

6.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.5 Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Financial Analysis

6.5.3 Research & Development Expense

6.6 Gilead Sciences, Inc.

6.6.1 Company overview

6.6.2 Financial Analysis

6.6.3 Research & Development Expenses

6.7 Adaptimmune Limited

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Financial Analysis

6.7.3 Research & Development Expenses

6.8 Genelux Corporation

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.9 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Financial Analysis

6.9.3 Research & Development Expenses



