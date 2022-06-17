New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817884/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market to Reach $985 Million by 2026
Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers are commonly used to test numerous parameters in the blood for identifying drug consumption, diabetes and blood vessel hemorrhage. Growth in the global market is led by factors such as improving infrastructure in diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinical laboratories and rise in integration of critical equipment such as analyzers in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency and trauma units. Market growth is significantly boosted by the rising number of patients in critical care units and intensive care units (ICU); and the increasing demand for integrated, high-throughput systems that measure multiple parameters (such as creatinine, urea, nitrogen) in a short time, which is crucial for emergency situations. Another driver for the global market is increasing adoption of these devices across hospitals, emergency wards and diagnostic centers. The growing relevance of point-of-care diagnosis within the healthcare industry due to its numerous advantages such as bedside care is poised to propel the market demand. Increasing spending on handheld, compact blood gas analyzers offering faster results and addressing needs of critical care services, operation rooms and emergency healthcare services will further boost global demand.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers estimated at US$728.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$985 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$681.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Benchtop segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The growing penetration of Point-of-Care (PoC) patient monitoring instruments, coupled with continued innovations and technology improvements taking place in the portable / handheld blood gas analyzers is encouraging end users to switchover to the PoC version. Benchtop blood gas analyzer, also known as central laboratory analyzer, is generally placed in central laboratories of large hospitals, to undertake high volumes of blood gas testing. Due to the time critical nature of blood gas tests, especially in critical care departments, benchtop analyzers are moving out of the central laboratory and are being placed in near-patient locations in critical care areas such as ICU, CCU, ED, and OR.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $223.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $111.7 Million by 2026
The Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$223.1 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$111.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Demand for sophisticated medical infrastructure and favorable reimbursement plans of consumers drive the US market. Asia-Pacific presents high growth potential owing to the vast population, high unmet needs of patients, and higher disposable incomes. Introduction of favorable government initiatives, increasing prevalence of various chronic medical conditions and increasing number of new hospitals is also expected to drive growth.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -
- Abbott Point of Care Inc.
- Cornley Hi-tech Co., LTD
- Radiometer Medical ApS
- EDAN Instruments, Inc.
- EKF Diagnostics
- ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH
- F Hoffman La Roche Ltd.
- Fortress Diagnostics
- I Sens Inc
- Instrumentation Laboratories
- JOKOH CO.,LTD.
- LifeHealth
- Medica Corporation
- Nova Biomedical Corporation
- OPTI Medical Systems, Inc.
- Perlong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Sensa Core
- Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.
- Tecom Analytical System
- Werfen
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817884/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Life-Saving Interventions for COVID-19 Patients Drive
Importance of Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers
Percentage of people with COVID-19 who were admitted to the ICU
in the United States from January 22 to May 30, 2020, by age*
Industry Witnesses Inflow of Sophisticated Solutions
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers: An Introduction
Types of Analyzers
Fundamentals of Blood Gases and Blood Gas Testing
Blood Gas Parameters and their Significance
Blood Gas Parameters and their Significance
Point-of-Care Analyzers Gain Significance
Hurdles to Overcome
Competition
Market Share of Leading Players in Global Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers Market: 2019
Recent Industry Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Decentralized Testing Gains Traction
Technology Advancements: Cornerstone for Market Growth
Select New Devices
Advanced Sensors Give Way to Modern Devices
Blood Gas Testing Becomes Commonplace in Critical Care
Benchtop Makers Cash in on the Lucrative POC Market
Advanced Solutions for Point-of-Care & Critical Care Settings
Integration with LIS and EMR Widens Functionality
Miniaturised Blood Gas Analysers Gain Traction
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Patient
admissions Fuels Market Growth
Assessment of Various Conditions Based on Blood Gas Testing
Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)
Rise in CVD Incidence Spurs Demand
Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown
for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,
and Others
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030)
Rising Cancer Incidence and Ensuing Rise in Critical Care
Admissions Create Need for Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2018
Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand
Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and
Women Affected by the Condition
Rising Aging Population: Principal Driver for the BGA Market
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Healthcare Cost-Cutting Trend Promotes Innovations
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood
Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Benchtop by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Benchtop by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Benchtop by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Combined Analyzers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Combined Analyzers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrolyte Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Electrolyte Analyzers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrolyte Analyzers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Blood Gas Analyzers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas Analyzers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Clinical Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Point of Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Point of Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Point of Care by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood
Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Portable and
Benchtop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Modality - Portable and Benchtop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable and Benchtop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood
Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Combined Analyzers,
Electrolyte Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Product - Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte
Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and Blood Gas
Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood
Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical
Laboratories and Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Portable and
Benchtop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Modality - Portable and Benchtop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Portable and Benchtop for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Combined
Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Product - Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte
Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and
Blood Gas Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical
Laboratories and Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Portable and
Benchtop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Modality - Portable and Benchtop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Portable and Benchtop for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Combined
Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Product - Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte
Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and
Blood Gas Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical
Laboratories and Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Portable and
Benchtop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Modality - Portable and Benchtop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Portable and Benchtop for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Combined
Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Product - Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte
Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and
Blood Gas Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical
Laboratories and Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Portable and
Benchtop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Modality - Portable and Benchtop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Portable and Benchtop for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Combined
Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Product - Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte
Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and
Blood Gas Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical
Laboratories and Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Portable and
Benchtop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Modality - Portable and Benchtop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Portable and Benchtop for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Combined
Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Product - Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte
Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and
Blood Gas Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical
Laboratories and Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Portable and
Benchtop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Modality - Portable and Benchtop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Portable and Benchtop for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Combined
Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Product - Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte
Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and
Blood Gas Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical
Laboratories and Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Portable and
Benchtop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Modality - Portable and Benchtop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Portable and Benchtop for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Combined
Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Product - Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte
Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and
Blood Gas Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical
Laboratories and Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood
Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Portable and
Benchtop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Modality - Portable and Benchtop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable and Benchtop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood
Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Combined Analyzers,
Electrolyte Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Product - Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte
Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and Blood Gas
Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood
Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical
Laboratories and Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 109: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Portable and
Benchtop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Modality - Portable and Benchtop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Modality - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Portable and Benchtop for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 112: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Combined
Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by Product - Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte
Analyzers and Blood Gas Analyzers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers and
Blood Gas Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 115: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical
Laboratories and Point of Care - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Blood Gas and Electrolyte
Analyzers by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Blood Gas and
Electrolyte Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Clinical Laboratories and Point of Care for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817884/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________