Global Paper Packaging Materials Market to Reach US$323 Billion by the Year 2026
Paper packaging is a versatile and cost-effective method to protect preserve and transport a broad category of products. The packaging material is lightweight, durable and can be customized to meet specific needs with respect to products and customers. Growth in the global market is driven by enormous increase in demand of paper packaging material in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food and beverage industry. The increased paper production will contribute to market growth of paper packaging industry. Besides, increasing awareness among potential customers about environmental concerns, rise in adoption of paper materials as sustainable packaging solutions and strict governmental regulations for protecting environment are also the driving forces for market growth. Technological intervention in recycling for paper and increased impetus on R&D initiatives by government and producers are predicted to provide opportunities for market growth. Paper made packaging products are also used to render an aesthetic look to the package and further contribute to the market growth. Corrugated bags for shipping of bulk items are also in high demand and expected to drive demand in the near future. In addition, government ban on use of plastic material is also predicted to create new opportunities for the paper based packaging material market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Paper Packaging Materials estimated at US$230.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$323 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Paper Bags & Sacks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$109.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corrugated Containers & Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.3% share of the global Paper Packaging Materials market. Paper bags are generally made using recycled pulp or Kraft paper, or both. Brand owners are using flexible paper bags and sacks as a source of promotion and marketing.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $64.6 Billion by 2026
The Paper Packaging Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.57% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$64.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$69.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In North America, escalating demand for electronics goods and a growing food and beverages industry offer significant opportunities for corrugated and paperboard boxes. In Asia-pacific region, the increased consumption of ready-to-eat food and growing influence of westernization propels demand in the market.
Folding Boxes & Cases Segment to Reach $82.7 Billion by 2026
In the global Folding Boxes & Cases segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$39.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$64.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured) -
- BillerudKorsnäs AB
- DS Smith plc
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- Holmen AB
- International Paper Company
- Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
- Mondi Group plc
- Napco National
- Oji Holdings Corporation
- Smurfit Kappa Group plc
- Stora Enso Oyj
- WestRock Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the COVID-19
Pandemic
Paper Packaging Experiences Mixed Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Cardboard Box Manufacturers Scramble to Keep Up with Amplified
Demand
Paper Packaging Emerges as Face Savior for Wood Pulp Makers Hit
Hard by COVID-19-led Shifts across Downstream Industries
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Paper Packaging Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Paper Packaging: A Prelude
Making of Paper
Types of Paper used in Flexible Packaging Products
A Comparative Analysis of Paper and Plastic Packaging
Plastic Crates & Corrugated Box: A Comparative Review of Major
Attributes
Paper Packaging Material Options Crafted for Diverse End-Use
Requirements
Corrugated Boxes
Paper Bags & Sacks
Paperboard Cartons & Boxboards
Global Packaging Market by Type (%): 2021E
Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Paper Packaging
Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019
Through 2025
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019,
2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025
Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales
Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Colorful Paper-based Packaging Remains Mainstay for Traditional
Retail & E-Commerce
Sustainability Remains Critical Factor Driving Recycling
Initiatives
Food Industry Remains the Prime Market for Flexible Paper
Packaging
Growing Environmental Concerns Regarding Use of Plastics in
Packaging Application Spurs Demand for Paper
Major Attributes of Paper Packaging Drive Preference over Other
Packaging Options
Paper Bottles Emerge as Promising Alternative to Plastic Bottles
Rising Appetite Related to Fiber-based Packaging Marks Shift
Away from Plastic
Key Technical Challenges Associated with Sustainable Packaging
Select Examples of Companies Offering Recyclable Paper Packaging
Does Paper Hold the Capability of Replacing Plastic in Barrier
Packaging?
Skyrocketing Prices of Paper Pressurize Margins of Paper
Packaging Brands
Factors Responsible for Spike in Paper & Packaging Prices
Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Convenience & Ready-to-
Eat Foods Fuels Demand
Paper Packaging Market Benefits from the Growth of Delivery
from QSRs and Fast Food Establishments
Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$
Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
Food Disposables Market Benefits from the Growth of QSRs and
Fast Food Establishments
Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services &
Mobile Apps Drive Need for Packaging
Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$
Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Snacking Culture Pushes Up Demand
Global Snack Foods Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020,
2022, 2024 and 2026
Compostable Barrier Coatings Witness Rising Popularity for
Sustainable Food Packaging
Retail Sector: A Key Beneficiary of Corrugated Packaging
Manufactures Explore New Paper Recycling Technologies
Fashion Brands Face Catch-22 Situation over Transition from
Plastic to Paper Packaging
Cardboard Production Amid Looming Environmental Concerns
Environment-Friendly Packaging and Printing Inks Gain Momentum
Digital Folding Cartons Market
Corrugated Packaging Market
Factors Driving Growth
Regional Review
Food and Beverages Sector Leads Demand for Corrugated Boxes
World Food Packaging Market by Material (2021): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass, Metal, Paper & Board,
Plastic (Rigid & Flexible), and Others
Global Demand for Foodservice Board - Percentage Breakdown of
Demand by Type and Region
Rising Demand for Packaged and Ready-to-Eat Foods
Snacking Culture Pushes Innovation & Demand
Surge in E-Commerce Sales: Corrugated and Paperboard Box Market
Positioned for Growth
Corrugated Packaging Materials: A Review
Corrugated Packaging Material Market (2021): Percentage
Breakdown of Material Volume Demand by Type of Application
Recyclability: A Major Fetching Factor for Corrugated and
Paperboard Boxes
Shift towards Lightweight Corrugated Boxes
Growing Demand for Micro-Corrugated Cardboard
Growing Popularity of Smaller Flute Profiles
Global Folding Carton Market
Innovations Benefit Carton Packaging Industry
Industry Faces Threat from BioMaterials
Companies Focus on Cost Containment in Packaging
Industrial Manufacturing Activity to Influence Growth Trends
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Innovations in Packaging for Pet Food
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
