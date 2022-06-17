The Worldwide Bolts Industry is Projected to Reach $81 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bolts Market by Type, Material and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bolts market was valued at $46,854.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $81,174.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. Bolts are a type of fastener that consist of a head and a cylindrical body with threads either throughout or along a portion of its length. Bolts are extensively used to secure objects in their position.



Full screw and half screw are the two major types of bolts. Bolts are installed in the precut bolt holes to secure two or more components. Bolts are extensively used for connecting various components in automotive manufacturing, aerospace manufacturing, construction projects and industrial machineries. Increasing investments in construction activities and various government initiatives to boost automotive industry propels the growth of the bolts market.



Increase in construction activities across the globe and growth of aerospace industry creates a demand for bolts. However, fluctuation in raw material prices and increase in energy prices may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increasing purchasing power of masses in developing countries has boosted the demand for automobiles, thereby fueling the automotive industry and providing lucrative growth opportunities for the bolts market.



The global bolts market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into half screw bolt and full screw bolt. Depending on material, it is fragmented into plastic and metal. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into automotive, aerospace, construction, industrial machinery and other. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key companies profiled in the bolts market report include AB Steel Inc., B&G Manufacturing, Big Bolt Nut, Brunner Manufacturing Co., Inc., Fabory, Fastenal Company, KD Fasteners Inc., Keller & Kalmbach GmbH, Reyher and Rockford Fastener, Inc.



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging bolts market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the bolts market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global bolts market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players within bolts market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the bolts industry

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market player positioning, 2020

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth of construction industry

3.5.1.2. Growth of manufacturing sector

3.5.1.3. Technical & Economic Efficiency

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials

3.5.2.2. Less Accuracy of Bolted Connections

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in demand from automotive industry

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



CHAPTER 4: BOLTS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2. Half Screw Bolt

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Full Screw Bolt

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 5: BOLTS MARKET, BY MATERIAL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by material

5.2. Metal

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Plastic

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 6: BOLTS MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2. Automotive

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. Aerospace

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4. Construction

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5. Industrial Machinery

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 7: BOLTS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILE

8.1. A.B. STEEL WORK

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executive

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.2. B&G MANUFACTURING CO. INC.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executive

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.3. BIG BOLT NUT

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key executive

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.4. BRUNNER MANUFACTURING CO., INC.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executive

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.5. FABORY

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executive

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Operating business segments

8.5.5. Product portfolio

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. FASTENAL COMPANY

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executive

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.7. KD FASTENERS, INC.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key executive

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Operating business segments

8.7.5. Product portfolio

8.8. KELLER & KALMBACH GMBH

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executive

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. REYHER Nchfg. GmbH & Co. KG

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key executive

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Operating business segments

8.9.5. Product portfolio

8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. ELGIN FASTENER GROUP

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executive

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

