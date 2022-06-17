New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bearings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817849/?utm_source=GNW
Global Bearings Market to Reach US$162.1 Billion by the Year 2026
Bearings, also known as anti-friction components and manufactured mostly from steel, comprise of extremely significant equipment utilized in various motion requiring applications. Bearings enable rotational or linear movement; reduce friction between moving rotary components in various industrial products and mechanical components; in addition to supporting rotating parts for achieving desired motion; managing stress; and reducing energy consumption for machineries. Bearings make machines move effortlessly and play a crucial role in the long term utility of machines and mechanical systems. Demand for bearings is dynamic, and closely linked to global GDP trends, given their widespread use in capital goods and engineering industries. Bearings represent an essential commodity in the manufacturing sector, playing an indispensable role in several industries, including heavy machinery, aerospace, automotive, railways, and various other segments. Much of the development on the technology front in the bearings industry concerns only usage of newer materials, increasing efficiency of the bearings, and manufacturing bearings specific to certain applications. The bearings market is also gaining from strong government support to the industry in terms of positive initiatives, R&D activity and tax incentives that are favoring bearing production.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bearings estimated at US$113.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$162.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Roller Bearings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$75 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ball Bearings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33% share of the global Bearings market. Roller bearings, commonly used in heavy-duty moderate-speed applications, constitute the largest and fastest growing product category within the bearings market. Roller bearings have greater load capacities than ball bearings of the same size.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $51.6 Billion by 2026
The Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 13.1% share in the global market. China, the world second`s largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$51.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$55.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The growth in market in the near future will be driven by increased use of the bearings in various applications such as heavy machinery, mining, automotive, infrastructure development, agriculture, power generation, and construction. Additionally, increasing demand for customized bearings is likely to create new growth opportunities for the bearings market globally. Also, increase in demand pertaining to specialized bearings for addressing varied challenges and requirements of the industry are expected to drive bearings market growth. The bearings market is further driven by the increasing demand for large-bore anti-friction bearings in the manufacturing industry, for heavy machineries, and in the renewable energy sector for wind turbines.
Ball Bearings Segment to Reach $52.4 Billion by 2026
Ball bearings are another major type of bearings sold globally. Point-contact is the main feature of all ball bearings. Various kinds include single row ball bearings, double row ball bearings thrust ball bearings and angular contact ball bearings. These bearings are ideally suited for aerospace, computer peripheral, dental, industrial, and medical applications. Other ball bearings include plastic ball bearings and stainless miniature bearings. Growth in the ball bearings segment is primarily driven due to the various advantages that the product offers, including cost-effective and easy replacement; easy availability within the market; capability of decreasing friction even in minor contact surfaces; and improved performance of the motor. Global market for Ball Bearings segment is estimated at US$37.3 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$52.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 5.9% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Ball Bearings segment. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$16.3 Billion by 2026.
- Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- HKT Bearings Ltd.
- igus® GmbH
- JTEKT Corporation
- MinebeaMitsumi, Inc.
- Misumi USA
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
- NSK Ltd.
- NTN Corporation
- RBC Bearings, Inc.
- Regal Rexnord Corporation
- Rubix Group International Limited
- Schaeffler AG
- SKF Group
- SNL Bearings Limited
- Tenneco Inc.
- The Timken Company
- Wafangdian Bearing Group Corp., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817849/?utm_source=GNW
Bearings: Vital Anti-Friction Parts in Modern Mechanical Machinery
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population
Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging
Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
How the Automotive, Aerospace, Construction & Heavy Machinery
Industries Were Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New
Normal?
The Automotive Industry
Heavy Machinery Industry
The Aerospace Industry
The Construction Industry
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020, & 2021
Bearings: Major Types & Applications
Innovations
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Here?s What to Expect in the Market, Now & Beyond
Spotlight on China as a Major Market for Bearings
Are Bearings Ready for Industry 4.0?
Predictive Maintenance as the Hallmark of IIoT Drives Focus on
Smart Bearings
Market to Witness Unconventional Growth for Smart Bearings as
Adoption of Predictive Analytics in Failure & Maintenance
Rises on the Back of IIoT: Global Breakdown of Investments in
Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022,
2024, and 2026
Bright Outlook for Automotive Bearings, Barring Chip Shortage &
Ensuing Auto Production Woes That Casts a Temporary Dampener
on Demand in the OEM Market
Auto Production Halts Induced by Chip Shortages Hobbles Much
Awaited Recovery
Uncomfortably Placed Automakers Pass the Pain to Bearing
Manufacturers as Chip Shortage Leaves Production Idling:
Global Number of Vehicles in Production Impacted by Shortages
(In 000 Units) by Region as of August 2021
Automotive Bearings Market & Its Dynamics
Focus on Lightweighting Boosts Demand for Light Weight Bearings
Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting
Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight
Bearings: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
Lighter, Smarter Transport Vehicles to Ushers in Opportunities
for Innovative 3D Printed & Smart Bearing Solutions in Railway &
Aerospace Industries
Future Fleet Expansion Plans Guided by Fuel Efficiency & Strict
Emission Regulations to Benefit Innovative Bearing Products:
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039
Smart Bearings to Benefit from the Expected Investments in Rail
Transport Infrastructure: Global Rail Transport Network by
Length (In Kilometers) by Country for the Years 2020
Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic
Living to Spur Opportunities in the Construction Sector
Strong Outlook for Autonomous Farm Equipment to Benefit Demand
in the Agriculture End-Use Segment
Growing Use of Autonomous Farm Equipment Expands the
Addressable Market Opportunity for Bearings in the Agriculture
End-Use Sector: Global Opportunity for Autonomous Farm
Equipment (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and
2027
Continuous Innovation Remains Crucial for Market Growth
Focus on Lightweighting Has Manufacturers Looking Beyond Steel
UNITED STATES
Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Background and Development of the Bearings Industry
A Peek into the US Ball Bearing Market
US Ceramic Ball Bearing Market
Competition
Single-Source Supply Trend
Anti-dumping Duties Save the Day
CANADA
Bearings Industry: An Insight
Canadian Ball Bearing Market Overview
JAPAN
Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Japan, Once a Force; Losing Sheen
New Supplier Face Entry Barriers in the Automotive Sector
Competition
CHINA
Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
China: A Frontrunner in the Bearings Industry
Shortages in Wind Turbine Bearings: A Business Case for Local
Suppliers
Market Challenges
Price War between Chinese and Japanese Bearing Manufacturers
EUROPE
Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Big Shot Manufactures in Western Europe Eye Low Cost CEE
Countries for Production
Brand Loyalty a Rarity among End-Users
Competition
FRANCE
Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
GERMANY
Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Tapered Roller Bearings Dominate the Roller and Needle Bearings
Market
UK Market for Roller and Needle Bearings by Type (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tapered, Cylindrical,
Spherical and Needle
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817849/?utm_source=GNW
