Global Bearings Market to Reach US$162.1 Billion by the Year 2026



Bearings, also known as anti-friction components and manufactured mostly from steel, comprise of extremely significant equipment utilized in various motion requiring applications. Bearings enable rotational or linear movement; reduce friction between moving rotary components in various industrial products and mechanical components; in addition to supporting rotating parts for achieving desired motion; managing stress; and reducing energy consumption for machineries. Bearings make machines move effortlessly and play a crucial role in the long term utility of machines and mechanical systems. Demand for bearings is dynamic, and closely linked to global GDP trends, given their widespread use in capital goods and engineering industries. Bearings represent an essential commodity in the manufacturing sector, playing an indispensable role in several industries, including heavy machinery, aerospace, automotive, railways, and various other segments. Much of the development on the technology front in the bearings industry concerns only usage of newer materials, increasing efficiency of the bearings, and manufacturing bearings specific to certain applications. The bearings market is also gaining from strong government support to the industry in terms of positive initiatives, R&D activity and tax incentives that are favoring bearing production.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bearings estimated at US$113.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$162.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Roller Bearings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$75 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ball Bearings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33% share of the global Bearings market. Roller bearings, commonly used in heavy-duty moderate-speed applications, constitute the largest and fastest growing product category within the bearings market. Roller bearings have greater load capacities than ball bearings of the same size.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $51.6 Billion by 2026



The Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 13.1% share in the global market. China, the world second`s largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$51.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$55.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The growth in market in the near future will be driven by increased use of the bearings in various applications such as heavy machinery, mining, automotive, infrastructure development, agriculture, power generation, and construction. Additionally, increasing demand for customized bearings is likely to create new growth opportunities for the bearings market globally. Also, increase in demand pertaining to specialized bearings for addressing varied challenges and requirements of the industry are expected to drive bearings market growth. The bearings market is further driven by the increasing demand for large-bore anti-friction bearings in the manufacturing industry, for heavy machineries, and in the renewable energy sector for wind turbines.



Ball Bearings Segment to Reach $52.4 Billion by 2026



Ball bearings are another major type of bearings sold globally. Point-contact is the main feature of all ball bearings. Various kinds include single row ball bearings, double row ball bearings thrust ball bearings and angular contact ball bearings. These bearings are ideally suited for aerospace, computer peripheral, dental, industrial, and medical applications. Other ball bearings include plastic ball bearings and stainless miniature bearings. Growth in the ball bearings segment is primarily driven due to the various advantages that the product offers, including cost-effective and easy replacement; easy availability within the market; capability of decreasing friction even in minor contact surfaces; and improved performance of the motor. Global market for Ball Bearings segment is estimated at US$37.3 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$52.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 5.9% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Ball Bearings segment. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$16.3 Billion by 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 245 Featured) -

Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

HKT Bearings Ltd.

igus® GmbH

JTEKT Corporation

MinebeaMitsumi, Inc.

Misumi USA

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corporation

RBC Bearings, Inc.

Regal Rexnord Corporation

Rubix Group International Limited

Schaeffler AG

SKF Group

SNL Bearings Limited

Tenneco Inc.

The Timken Company

Wafangdian Bearing Group Corp., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Bearings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Bearings: Vital Anti-Friction Parts in Modern Mechanical Machinery

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population

Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging

Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

How the Automotive, Aerospace, Construction & Heavy Machinery

Industries Were Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New

Normal?

The Automotive Industry

Heavy Machinery Industry

The Aerospace Industry

The Construction Industry

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2019, 2020, & 2021

Bearings: Major Types & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Here?s What to Expect in the Market, Now & Beyond

Spotlight on China as a Major Market for Bearings

Are Bearings Ready for Industry 4.0?

Predictive Maintenance as the Hallmark of IIoT Drives Focus on

Smart Bearings

Market to Witness Unconventional Growth for Smart Bearings as

Adoption of Predictive Analytics in Failure & Maintenance

Rises on the Back of IIoT: Global Breakdown of Investments in

Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022,

2024, and 2026

Bright Outlook for Automotive Bearings, Barring Chip Shortage &

Ensuing Auto Production Woes That Casts a Temporary Dampener

on Demand in the OEM Market

Auto Production Halts Induced by Chip Shortages Hobbles Much

Awaited Recovery

Uncomfortably Placed Automakers Pass the Pain to Bearing

Manufacturers as Chip Shortage Leaves Production Idling:

Global Number of Vehicles in Production Impacted by Shortages

(In 000 Units) by Region as of August 2021

Automotive Bearings Market & Its Dynamics

Focus on Lightweighting Boosts Demand for Light Weight Bearings

Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting

Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight

Bearings: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Lighter, Smarter Transport Vehicles to Ushers in Opportunities

for Innovative 3D Printed & Smart Bearing Solutions in Railway &

Aerospace Industries

Future Fleet Expansion Plans Guided by Fuel Efficiency & Strict

Emission Regulations to Benefit Innovative Bearing Products:

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of

Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

Smart Bearings to Benefit from the Expected Investments in Rail

Transport Infrastructure: Global Rail Transport Network by

Length (In Kilometers) by Country for the Years 2020

Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic

Living to Spur Opportunities in the Construction Sector

Strong Outlook for Autonomous Farm Equipment to Benefit Demand

in the Agriculture End-Use Segment

Growing Use of Autonomous Farm Equipment Expands the

Addressable Market Opportunity for Bearings in the Agriculture

End-Use Sector: Global Opportunity for Autonomous Farm

Equipment (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and

2027

Continuous Innovation Remains Crucial for Market Growth

Focus on Lightweighting Has Manufacturers Looking Beyond Steel



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Bearings by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roller Bearings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Roller Bearings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Roller Bearings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ball

Bearings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Ball Bearings by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ball Bearings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mining & construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Mining & construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining & construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway & Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Railway & Aerospace by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Railway & Aerospace by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Electrical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Background and Development of the Bearings Industry

A Peek into the US Ball Bearing Market

US Ceramic Ball Bearing Market

Competition

Single-Source Supply Trend

Anti-dumping Duties Save the Day

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Bearings by Product - Roller

Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball

Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,

Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Bearings by Application -

Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,

Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Mining &

construction, Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Bearings Industry: An Insight

Canadian Ball Bearing Market Overview

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Bearings by Product -

Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball

Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,

Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Bearings by Application -

Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,

Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,

Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Japan, Once a Force; Losing Sheen

New Supplier Face Entry Barriers in the Automotive Sector

Competition

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Bearings by Product -

Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball

Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,

Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Bearings by Application -

Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,

Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Mining &

construction, Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

China: A Frontrunner in the Bearings Industry

Shortages in Wind Turbine Bearings: A Business Case for Local

Suppliers

Market Challenges

Price War between Chinese and Japanese Bearing Manufacturers

Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Bearings by Product -

Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball

Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,

Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Bearings by Application -

Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,

Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Mining &

construction, Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Big Shot Manufactures in Western Europe Eye Low Cost CEE

Countries for Production

Brand Loyalty a Rarity among End-Users

Competition

Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Bearings by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Bearings by Product -

Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball

Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,

Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Bearings by Application -

Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,

Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,

Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Bearings by Product -

Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball

Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,

Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Bearings by Application -

Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,

Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,

Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Bearings by Product -

Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball

Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,

Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Bearings by Application -

Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,

Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,

Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Bearings by Product -

Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball

Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,

Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Bearings by Application -

Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,

Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Mining &

construction, Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Tapered Roller Bearings Dominate the Roller and Needle Bearings

Market

UK Market for Roller and Needle Bearings by Type (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tapered, Cylindrical,

Spherical and Needle

Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Bearings by Product - Roller

Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball

Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,

Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Bearings by Application -

Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,

Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Mining &

construction, Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Bearings by Product -

Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball

Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,

Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Bearings by Application -

Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,

Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Mining &

construction, Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Bearings by Product -

Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball

Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,

Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Bearings by Application -

Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,

Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,

Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball

Bearings and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bearings by

Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bearings by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller

Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining &

construction, Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bearings by

Application - Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway &

Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



