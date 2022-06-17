2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 Unveiling Scheduled for Albany, New York

ALBANY, N.Y., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DePaula Chevrolet will unveil to the public the all-new 2023 Corvette ZO6 on Wednesday, June 22. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the unveiling will begin at 12 p.m.

"Our entire DePaula team is beyond excited to be an exclusive location for this groundbreaking vehicle introduction," said Gary Grimley, General Sales Manager.

DePaula Chevrolet will show the Capital Region why the all-new 2023 Corvette ZO6 is putting the world on notice. "It's a race car built for the streets," said George DeJesus, DePaula Corvette Specialist.

Le Mans. Sebring. Daytona. Detroit. All conquered by the CB.R race car in its pursuit of racing glory. Now, that same technology comes to the streets with the all-new Corvette ZO6. Purpose-built to dominate the track, its flat-plane V8 is capable of 670 horsepower, making it the most powerful, naturally aspirated V8 in production. The ZO6 will take you from 0-60 in 2.6 seconds.

DePaula Chevrolet has been a mainstay of the retail automotive industry in the Capital Region for more than 40 years. "We are proud to continue our tradition of meeting the automotive needs of the many communities we serve for sales, service, and parts," added Grimley.

DePaula invites everyone to "Come Join the Family" at DePaula Chevrolet, located on Central Ave and Everett. "Think DePaula. DePaula.com. And experience this historic event," Grimley concluded.

