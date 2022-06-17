First Advantage Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Bridgett Price

ATLANTA, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital, today announced the appointment of Bridgett Price to the Board of Directors as an independent director and member of the Audit Committee. With the addition of Dr. Price, the Company’s Board of Directors now has eight members.



“We are very pleased to welcome Bridgett as an independent director,” said Joe Osnoss, Chairman of the Board. “Bridgett’s impressive experience as a human resources leader across geographies and sectors provides her with valuable perspectives on how clients use First Advantage’s technology solutions, as well as how our sector will continue to evolve and grow.”

“I am honored to join the First Advantage Board of Directors at such an exciting time in the Company’s trajectory,” said Dr. Price. “I look forward to working with the team as we help customers compete for talent and manage their human capital-related risk in today’s dynamic jobs market.”

Dr. Price is currently the Global Human Resources Officer for Consumer, Development, and Operations disciplines at Marriott International, which she joined in 2000. From 2009 to 2016, she was based in London as the Chief Human Resources Officer for Europe. Dr. Price has held a variety of human resources executive positions in Fortune 500 hospitality and consumer products companies and is recognized for her leadership and expertise with major global transformational initiatives. She also served as a Major in the United States Air Force and taught Psychology and Leadership courses at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Dr. Price earned her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Arizona State University and Master of Science in Education and Counseling Psychology from the University of Southern California. She is a board member of the News Literacy Project where she is the Board Chair for the News Literacy Project Talent & Diversity Committee.

