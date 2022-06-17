New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Irradiation Trends Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817818/?utm_source=GNW

Global Food Irradiation Trends Market to Reach US$276.7 Million by the Year 2026



The food irradiation process removes microorganisms and bacteria that cause food poisoning and other diseases. Food irradiation harnesses X-rays, gamma rays, or electron beams to destroy bacteria without affecting the produce. Superior food quality and safety could be ensured by utilizing irradiation in conjunction with standard food safety procedures such as washing, packaging, chemical or heat treatments, and freezing or refrigeration. Increasing propensity to food irradiation due to high acceptance among modern consumers is a primary driver boosting growth of the global market. Rise in consumer awareness of food-borne disease prevention is another driver projected to boost the market`s growth. Another major factor boosting growth is the benefits provided by food irradiation technology including the elimination of pathogenic microorganisms, increased shelf life, minimum use of chemical disinfestation, decontamination and process safety. The level of irradiated food acceptance varies based on the type of products that are permitted for irradiation in different regions in the world. The most commonly irradiated food products around the world include spices, herbs and dry seasonings.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Irradiation Trends estimated at US$220 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$276.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period. Gamma Radiation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach US$145.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the X-Ray Radiation segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Food Irradiation Trends market. X-rays for food sterilization applications are generated by electron beam accelerators through the collision of high-energy electrons with high atomic number atoms like tungsten and tantalum. X-rays hold higher penetration capability in comparison to electron beams and gamma rays for food sterilization applications.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $69.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $132.8 Million by 2026



The Food Irradiation Trends market in the U.S. is estimated at US$69.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$132.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$138.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific region leads the market, driven by factors such as growing consumer acceptance and government regulations on irradiated food consumption in many countries across the region. Growth in North American market is steered by growing consumer awareness of food irradiation`s importance and the rising adoption of emerging technologies in the region.



Electron Beam Radiation Segment to Reach $57.2 Million by 2026



E-Beams (electron beams) are high energy electrons that are streamed into the food from an electron accelerator. Electron beams lack the penetrating capacity of x rays and gamma rays which is why their use is restricted to the treatment of powders and grains. In the global Electron Beam Radiation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$38.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$52.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured) -

Agrosurg Irradiators (India) Pvt. Ltd.

BENEBION S.A. de C.V.

Ionisos SA.

Nordion Inc.

ScanTech Sciences, Inc.

Sterigenics U.S., LLC

Steri-Tek

Symec Engineers (India) Pvt. Ltd.







UNITED STATES

Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Major Food Products Approved for Irradiation in the US

Industry Facts and Figures

Milestones in the US Food Irradiation Industry

Technology Benefits Bolster Growth prospects

Support from Other Quarters

Market Challenges and Restraints

Concerns for the Industry

Consumer Groups in Thick Action

Consumer and Retailer Perceptions Hamper Adoption

Irradiation Technology Recognized as an effective Tool to

Counter Food Borne Diseases

Leading Pathogens Causing Foodborne Illnesses in the US:

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Illnesses by Known Pathogens

Leading Foodborne Pathogens Causing Hospitalizations in the US:

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Hospitalizations by Known

Pathogens

Leading Foodborne Pathogens Causing Deaths in the US:

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths by Known Pathogens

Number of Food Recalls in the US: 2014 to 2019

Countering Meat Contamination Issues

Imports of Irradiated Fruits and Vegetables

APHIS Certified Irradiation Facilities in the US

Foods that Require Irradiation Treatment for Imports to the US

Irradiation Facilities in the US

Potential Application Areas

Regulatory Status of Food Irradiation in the US

Foods Regulated for Irradiation in the US and Permitted Dosage

Regulations in Labeling

Packaging

Packaging Materials Approved for Use in Irradiation of Pre-

Packaged Food Products

CANADA

Market Overview

Food for Irradiation

JAPAN

Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

CHINA

Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

EUROPE

Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Regulatory Overview

Food Products Authorized for Irradiation in Select EU Member

States

Distribution of Irradiated Food by Category: 2019

Food Irradiation Witnesses Stuttering Reception in EU despite

Relevance to Address Food Safety Issues

Dwindling Acceptance

FRANCE

Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

GERMANY

Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Select Markets

India

Food Products Cleared for Radiation by Government of India

Pakistan

Philippines

Thailand

Viet Nam

Australia and New Zealand

REST OF WORLD

Select Markets

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Peru

