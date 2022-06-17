New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Irradiation Trends Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817818/?utm_source=GNW
Global Food Irradiation Trends Market to Reach US$276.7 Million by the Year 2026
The food irradiation process removes microorganisms and bacteria that cause food poisoning and other diseases. Food irradiation harnesses X-rays, gamma rays, or electron beams to destroy bacteria without affecting the produce. Superior food quality and safety could be ensured by utilizing irradiation in conjunction with standard food safety procedures such as washing, packaging, chemical or heat treatments, and freezing or refrigeration. Increasing propensity to food irradiation due to high acceptance among modern consumers is a primary driver boosting growth of the global market. Rise in consumer awareness of food-borne disease prevention is another driver projected to boost the market`s growth. Another major factor boosting growth is the benefits provided by food irradiation technology including the elimination of pathogenic microorganisms, increased shelf life, minimum use of chemical disinfestation, decontamination and process safety. The level of irradiated food acceptance varies based on the type of products that are permitted for irradiation in different regions in the world. The most commonly irradiated food products around the world include spices, herbs and dry seasonings.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Irradiation Trends estimated at US$220 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$276.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period. Gamma Radiation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach US$145.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the X-Ray Radiation segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Food Irradiation Trends market. X-rays for food sterilization applications are generated by electron beam accelerators through the collision of high-energy electrons with high atomic number atoms like tungsten and tantalum. X-rays hold higher penetration capability in comparison to electron beams and gamma rays for food sterilization applications.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $69.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $132.8 Million by 2026
The Food Irradiation Trends market in the U.S. is estimated at US$69.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$132.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$138.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific region leads the market, driven by factors such as growing consumer acceptance and government regulations on irradiated food consumption in many countries across the region. Growth in North American market is steered by growing consumer awareness of food irradiation`s importance and the rising adoption of emerging technologies in the region.
Electron Beam Radiation Segment to Reach $57.2 Million by 2026
E-Beams (electron beams) are high energy electrons that are streamed into the food from an electron accelerator. Electron beams lack the penetrating capacity of x rays and gamma rays which is why their use is restricted to the treatment of powders and grains. In the global Electron Beam Radiation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$38.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$52.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Million by the year 2026.
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Food Irradiation Emerges as Promising Trend amid COVID-19 to
Abate Risk of Community-Level Outbreaks
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Food Irradiation Trends - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Food Irradiation: A Prelude
How Effective is Irradiation?
Benefits and Drawbacks of Food Irradiation in a Nutshell
Emergence and Evolution of Food Irradiation
Advantages of Irradiation over Traditional Food Safety Methods
Food Irradiation Technologies: A Wider Perspective
Comparison of Ionizing Radiation
Approximating the Market Opportunity
Food Irradiation Applications
Factors Generating Interest in Food Irradiation Services
Food Borne Fatalities
Fresh and Exotic Foods Rope in Irradiation
Food Safety Benefits and Taste
Antibiotic Resistance in Bacteria Strains
Restrictions on Fumigation Methods
Food Loss from Infestation and Contamination
International Trade in Food Products
Cost Estimates for Irradiation Facility by Technology Type
Market Dynamics
Consumer Opinion: ?Key to Growth?
Call for Rationalization
High Capital Costs Gnaw Growth of Irradiation Market
Consumer Preferences Add to Food Irradiation Woes
Market Outlook
Government Organizations Playing a Key Role
Food Irradiation Acceptances Vary Worldwide
Number of Countries with Commercial Application of Food
Irradiation Technology: 1980-2020
Foods Approved for Irradiation Across the World
Europe Combats Sluggish Growth in Food Irradiation Services in
Recent Years
Competition
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Mounting Concerns Over Food-borne Diseases to Drive Market Growth
Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)
Growing Need to Extend Shelf life of Products Drives Opportunities
Increasing Globalization and International Food Trade Prompts
Countries to Adopt Irradiation Services
Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities
High Susceptibility of Meat and Poultry to Contamination Favors
Uptake of Irradiation Technologies
Global Beef and Veal Production (Million Metric Tons in terms
of CWE): 2012-2021E
Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef &
Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021
Rise in Trading of Exotic Fruits and Vegetables Augur Well for
Market Growth
EXHIBIT : Global Fruit Production (In Million Tons) for 2007,
2012, 2017, 2019 and 2022
Global Fruit Production by Country (In Million Tons) for 2017
and 2019
Focus on Food Safety & Inclusion of More Fruits & Vegetables in
Diets Augurs Well for Food Irradiation
Research Continues to Validate and Support Demand
Rising Need to Reduce Food Wastage to Spur Adoption of
Irradiation Technologies
Rising Food Needs of an Expanding Global Population Turns Focus
onto Food Safety Processes
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Combating Myths and Realities
Alternative Food Protection Techniques
UNITED STATES
Food Irradiation Trends Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Major Food Products Approved for Irradiation in the US
Industry Facts and Figures
Milestones in the US Food Irradiation Industry
Technology Benefits Bolster Growth prospects
Support from Other Quarters
Market Challenges and Restraints
Concerns for the Industry
Consumer Groups in Thick Action
Consumer and Retailer Perceptions Hamper Adoption
Irradiation Technology Recognized as an effective Tool to
Counter Food Borne Diseases
Leading Pathogens Causing Foodborne Illnesses in the US:
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Illnesses by Known Pathogens
Leading Foodborne Pathogens Causing Hospitalizations in the US:
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Hospitalizations by Known
Pathogens
Leading Foodborne Pathogens Causing Deaths in the US:
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths by Known Pathogens
Number of Food Recalls in the US: 2014 to 2019
Countering Meat Contamination Issues
Imports of Irradiated Fruits and Vegetables
APHIS Certified Irradiation Facilities in the US
Foods that Require Irradiation Treatment for Imports to the US
Irradiation Facilities in the US
Potential Application Areas
Regulatory Status of Food Irradiation in the US
Foods Regulated for Irradiation in the US and Permitted Dosage
Regulations in Labeling
Packaging
Packaging Materials Approved for Use in Irradiation of Pre-
Packaged Food Products
