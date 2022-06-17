New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online On-Demand Laundry Market: Segmented By Service ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191885/?utm_source=GNW

Customers can use these applications for anything from scheduling pickups to getting reviews on the service. Consumer behavior is one of the most recent developments that have turned conventional laundry into an on-demand service. The strategy has been met with total satisfaction by the customers. Consumers need a convenient service that allows for quick booking, pick-up, delivery to their doorstep, and monitoring of updates. More people are needed by entrepreneurs. The on-site and marketplace business models are suggested. The marketplace is suitable for startups without their own equipment. Users can connect to various laundry services via a platform. The marketplace provider is in charge of transactions. This operator gathers information about users’ locations and preferences in order to organize distribution to laundries associated with the network. Entrepreneurs who own online laundry services, also known as on-demand laundry services, have an excellent opportunity to grow their businesses.



Market Highlights

Global Online On-Demand Laundry is expected to project a notable CAGR of 34.9% in 2030.

Global Online On-Demand Laundry to surpass USD 559.4 billion by 2030 from USD 26.94 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 34.9% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The adoption of online on-demand laundry services by residential users has grown significantly. Growing urbanization, changing lifestyles, mounting working population, and the rising innovations in online laundry services are driving the growth of the market. The growth of online stores is also propelling the selling of high-end products. E-commerce allows the simple purchasing of goods manufactured in remote locations. This, in turn, has made a major contribution to the development of the global Online On-Demand Laundry industry.



Global Online On-Demand Laundry Market: Segments

Laundry care segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Online On-Demand Laundry Market is segmented by service into Laundry care, dry clean, and duvet clean. Laundry care segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. The segment is being driven by a changing trend toward clean homes and clothing, as well as the increasing value of good health among consumers. The trend of cold washing clothes has emerged as a result of increasing environmental consciousness, which necessitates the use of low-temperature, high-performance detergents. As a result, customers are more likely to use an online laundry service for their daily wear clothing. Furthermore, growing environmental issues about laundry facilities have motivated businesses to seek sustainability. The implementation of green certificates has resulted in a decline in the industry’s use of water and energy resources.



Residential segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Online On-Demand Laundry Market is segmented by application into residential and commercial. Over the forecast period, the residential channel is projected to expand at the fastest pace. Consumer expectations for skilled cleaning have changed as a result of growing health issues about personal hygiene and cleanliness, paving the way for online laundry services. Furthermore, businesses are starting up in the industry to analyze the unorganized market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Popularity of Smart Phones and Benefits Associated with On-Demand Laundry Services

The growing popularity of smartphones, as well as the internet’s penetration into them, has increased the usage of online applications such as online on-demand laundry services. The various services provided by online on-demand laundry services, such as free pick-up and drop facilities, are a major factor driving the market’s growth. The choice of getting the clothes delivered to the customer’s doorstep saves not only time but also money. As a result, for customers who use online laundry services, it is a time-saving and cost-effective choice. Furthermore, using such services not only saves time and effort in maintaining the washing machine, but it also saves money, resulting in the global growth of the online on-demand services industry over the projected period.



Awareness for Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergents and Upcoming Business Models

Surging demand of Online On-Demand Laundry from numerous end-user industries is the key factor contributing in the market growth. Consumers’ increased awareness and desire for eco-friendly laundry detergents, as well as the promotion of a clean and balanced lifestyle, are pushing up demand for laundry items. The upcoming opportunities that are likely to promote market growth include investments in online on-demand laundry services such as business models for starting an on-demand laundry business and product innovations, as well as an emphasis on the suitability factor of consumers.



Restraint

High Prices and Stringent Rules and Regulations

The market will be hindered by constraints such as high prices, stringent regulatory concerns, and policies surrounding environmental protection, as well as a lack of experience in operating updated online laundry services. The challenges include a lack of skilled labor and a low-margin market where the test is to find a long-term consumer base willing to pay a higher price. When the cost of logistics is smaller than the cost of real estate, the risk-reward ratio is high, consumer frustration is high, and customer loyalty is poor, real estate optimization occurs.



Global Online On-Demand Laundry Market: Key Players

Rinse Inc.



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



LaundryWala

Mulberrys Garment Care

ODTAP

Laundryheap Ltd.

Tide Spin

Zipjet Ltd.

WASHED

Wassup

DhobiliteTriumph International

Other Prominent Players



Global Online On-Demand Laundry Market: Regions

Global Online On-Demand Laundry is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global Online On-Demand Laundry in North America held the largest market share in the year 2020 in terms of revenue. Laundry services have become more common as the region’s population of health-conscious consumers increases. The demand for cleaning products has increased due to a change in consumer behavior toward a fragrance lifestyle, especially in developed countries. Furthermore, businesses are emphasizing the value of customer convenience and investing in new product creation and channels to provide customers with convenient laundry services.



Global Online On-Demand Laundry Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Global Online On-Demand Laundry Market report also contains analysis on:



Online On-Demand Laundry Market Segments:

By Service

Laundry Care

Dry Clean

Duvet Clean

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Online On-Demand Laundry Market Dynamics

Online On-Demand Laundry Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Online On-Demand Laundry Market Report Scope and Segmentation



Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the Online On-Demand Laundry market?

What is the Online On-Demand Laundry market growth?

Which segment accounted for the largest Online On-Demand Laundry market share?

Who are the key players in the Online On-Demand Laundry market?

What are the factors driving the Online On-Demand Laundry market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191885/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________