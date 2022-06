Octopus Titan VCT plc

As announced on 21 April 2022 as part of the annual results, the Board confirms that John Hustler retired from the Board following the AGM held on 14 June 2022. Tom Leader has taken over as Chair of the Company and Lord Rockley is now Chair of the Audit Committee.





