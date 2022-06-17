New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Learning Platforms Market : Segmented By Product Type ; By Technology and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191884/?utm_source=GNW

E-learning is a part of an emerging education system, but the borders between the two systems are fluctuating and address the needs of the two systems. In terms of education, there are two forms of formal and informal e-learning.



Market Highlights

Global Online learning platforms market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 9.41% in 2030.

Global Online learning platforms market to surpass USD 504.8 billion by 2030 from USD 205.3 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 9.41% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Due to the increased adoption of technologies such as AI, IoT, Big Data, amongst others, to render teaching and learning experience more productive and personalized, In the next ten years, the market will further promote the advantages of online learning platforms, such as adaptability, accessibility at all times and anywhere, and at a reduced price. In addition, technological developments, the growing use of smartphones, new product launches, and increased costs by major players are expected to boost market growth by 2030.



Global Online learning platforms market: Segments

Corporate segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Online learning platforms market is segmented by Type into academic, corporate, and government. It is anticipated that corporate as a service sector will account for the largest part of the overall Online learning platforms market during the predicted timeline. In 2020 the corporate category took the greatest market share. Due to its frequent need for training and industry-relevant training for employees, companies are anticipated to remain dominant in the market over this projected period, leading to the option of different online learning platforms.



Virtual classroom segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Online learning platforms market is divided by technology into E-learning, learning management systems, application simulation tools, rapid e-learning, podcasts, and virtual classroom. Based on technology, by 2030, the virtual classroom category will account for the largest proportion of the global online learning industry. In the coming years, there will be strong growth in the virtual classroom segment, which lessens training costs and provides end-users embedded training and learning modules. Also, because of growing internet penetration and declining device and internet costs, the mobile learning segment is expected to grow at a strong rate.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased investment on education

Education is seen in the majority of countries not only as a human right but also as the responsibility to guarantee access to basic training for residents and governments. The national governments also declare an immediate increase in investment in education to support the crisis in global education.



Increased technological penetration

Due to the increased adoption of technologies such as AI, IoT, Big Data, amongst others, to render teaching and learning experience more productive and personalized, In the next ten years, the market will further promote the advantages of online learning platforms, such as adaptability, accessibility at all times and anywhere, and at a reduced price. In addition, technological developments, the growing use of smartphones, new product launches, and increased costs by major players are expected to boost market growth by 2030.



Simpler access to information

Simple access to information, convergence with virtual reality, a strong approach, and the integration of latest technology are key drivers of the size of the online market for language learning. In addition, increased education, rising internet, and mobile users, and multi-lingual choice by multinational companies give people working on the overall Online learning platforms market enormous growth opportunities



Restraint

Lack of awareness regarding Online learning platforms existence

Many Enterprises are there which are not aware of the basics of the Online learning platforms which is estimated to hinder the growth of the Online learning platforms market. In addition, access to the internet has not penetrated all parts of the world thus hindering market growth.



Global Online learning platforms market: Key Players

Aptara, Inc.



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Adobe Systems Inc.

Meridian Knowledge Solutions

Cornerstone

Citrix Education

CERTPOINT Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Learning Pool

NetDimensions.

SAP SE

Other Prominent Players



Global Online learning platforms market: Regions

Global Online learning platforms is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.



Global Online learning platforms market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2020. The Area of Asia Pacific, followed by Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America is expected to have the highest portion of the overall Online learning platforms industry by 2030. Asia-Pacific is also the fastest-growing area due to factors such as increased enrollment in online high schools, the proliferation of multinationals, largely young people searching for better jobs, increased mobile penetration, increased content digitization, government interventions in national online education networks, and a lack of teachers.



Global Online learning platforms market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Online learning platforms market report also contains analysis on:

Online learning platforms Segments

By Product Type

Academic

Corporate

Government

By Technology Type

E-learning

Learning management system

Application simulation tool

Rapid e-learning

Podcasts

Virtual classroom

Online learning platforms Dynamics

Online learning platforms Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Online learning platforms Market Report Scope and Segmentation



Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the Online learning platforms market?

What is the Online learning platform’s market growth?

Which segment accounted for the largest Online learning platforms market share?

Who are the key players in the Online learning platforms market?

What are the factors driving the Online learning platforms market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191884/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________