Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Solvay Kraft Chemical, Aditya Birla Chemicals and Mexichem Among Others

The "Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, by Grade, by Form by Application and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) is a solid, translucent material. This glossy phosphate is widely used as an input in the manufacturing of many industrial and consumer products. Sodium hexametaphosphate is manufactured and marketed in technical and food grade. The high degree of solubility of sodium hexametaphosphate separates it from other sodium phosphates. Additionally, sodium hexametaphosphate is a mixture of polymeric metaphosphates that are available in granular or Flaky, Glass Pallets and powdered forms in the marketplace.
For instance, according to the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Sodium Hexametaphosphate is safe to use as per good manufacturing practices. Sodium Hexametaphosphate used in Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Health & Personal care products, Agriculture/Animal Feed/Poultry. Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) is used as a chelating agent, leavening agent, and as a acidity regulating agent.
The use of Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) such as in meat products, fruits drinks, soft drinks, dairy products, cheese's, and canned fruits and vegetables. Sodium Hexametaphosphate is used in food such as in artificial maple syrup, canned milk, cheese powders and dips, imitation cheese, whipped topping, packaged egg whites, roast beef, fish fillets, fruit jelly, frozen desserts, salad dressing, herring, breakfast cereal, ice cream. Sodium Hexametaphosphate is used as cleansing agent in beverage such as beer and bottled beverages.
Sodium hexametaphosphate is used in the water treatment industry. The global awareness for eco-friendly industrial processes and sustainable development is rising which has sufficiently resulted in a much needed rise in establishment of water treatment plants to prevent the global threats of water scarcity in coming years and provide safe and clean water to consumers. Sodium hexametaphosphate can very efficiently sequestrate alkali metals and can also help in red and black water control. This is driving a huge demand for the chemical sodium hexametaphosphate in water treatment plants and consequently leading to the growth of sodium hexametaphosphate market.
The changing lifestyle of people have given rise to a drastic shift in terms of consumption of confectionery and easily accessible functional foods. In order to address this shift, manufacturers are offering food and beverage products with long shelf life as well as high nutritional value. Also, the food industry requires ingredients that can act as an emulsifier, thickener, or texturizer. This factor is estimated to drive the global market for sodium hexametaphosphate during the forecast period.
