Unisync Hires Seasoned Executive to Focus on Strategic Growth in the US

TORONTO, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync") (TSX: "UNI") (OTCQX: “USYNF”)") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”), a market leader within the managed service uniform apparel industry, today announced the appointment of Christopher Collopy, as Vice President, Strategy & Business Development. In this role, Mr. Collopy serves as a member of the senior leadership team and will primarily focus on leading the further expansion of UGL into the US market.



“UGL experienced significant success with its initial expansion into the United States in 2019 with the launch of the Alaska Airlines program,” said Michael Smith, UGL’s President. “We are extremely excited to have someone of Chris’ caliber join our team and assist in the pursuit of the many opportunities this market presents for us. With his extensive experience in the managed service uniform apparel industry and the many relationships he has fostered over the years with major corporations in the US, we believe he will make significant contributions to UGL’s focused expansion into this market and further drive the revenue and profitability of the company. He is exactly the type of leadership we need as we expand further into the US and accelerate our growth trajectory in building a world-class organization.”

Chris brings over 30 years of international industry networking experience to UGL. Prior to joining the company, he held senior leadership roles with Clipper Corporation, Twin Hill and Brookhurst, where he led and implemented some of the largest corporate apparel programs in the United States and built customer-oriented programs for long-term business success. Chris has also been a Director of the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (“NAUMD”) since 2016.

“I am thrilled to join such an innovative and thriving organization,” said Chris Collopy. “Unisync is a market leader within the industry and driven with an extremely talented and passionate team of employees. I look forward to joining such a great team and contributing to capitalizing on the large number of opportunities within the US market.”

ABOUT UNISYNC

Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and offshore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution, and program management systems. Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group and 90% owned Peerless Garments LP.

Peerless has been producing operational uniforms and accessories to Canada’s Armed Forces and others for over 50 years. The Unisync Group, which includes it’s Quebec subsidiary Utility Garments Inc., is a leading provider of full-service, managed apparel programs for major corporations and government-related entities with an established broad-based geographical footprint across Canada and into the US marketplace.

For more information on our capabilities, products and services please visit our website at www.unisyncgroup.com.

