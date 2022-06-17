New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lingerie Market: Segmented By Product Type ; By Distribution Channel ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191882/?utm_source=GNW

Nylon, polyester, satin, lace, sheer fabrics, Lycra, and silk are examples of these fabrics. These materials aren’t generally used in more practical and simple underwear. Cotton is widely used in these goods. Lingerie designers are increasingly emphasizing lace, embroidery, luxury fabrics, and lighter hues in their designs. Manufacturers and wholesalers buy lingerie, which is then sold to the general public. Since lingerie has become a valuable product in the fashion industry, many catalogs, supermarkets, and e-commerce sites are expanding their lingerie range. Lingerie has higher profit margins than traditional fashion, and merchants are spending more time and resources in the market as a result. There are new lingerie lines on sale, as well as older lingerie pieces that have been redesigned. The lingerie industry is becoming more competitive. As a result, manufacturers and retailers are focusing on niche lingerie products.



Market Highlights

Global Lingerie Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.62% in 2030.

Global Lingerie Market to surpass USD 64.3 billion by 2030 from USD 33.87 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.62% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The growth of this market is attributed to the developing e-commerce sector, including shopping websites. This, in turn, is inducing major players to focus on enhancing their business via online stores and sites. E-commerce allows the simple purchasing of goods manufactured in remote locations. This, in turn, has made a major contribution to the development of the global Lingerie industry.



Global Lingerie Market: Segments

Brassiere segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Lingerie Market is segmented by Product Type into Brassiere, Knickers, Shape Wear, and Others. Brassiere segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Fabric supply and continuous technical advances have allowed designers to produce revolutionary products while retaining their market supremacy. Companies use fabrics with elastic laces, pleated polyester, tulle, and microfiber for the innovative nature of lingerie. Developments such as leaser cut seamless, model, and full t-shirts brasserie are now readily accessible with various precise sizes. Ritratti, for example, is an Italian brand that produces brassieres with liquid silicon embedded in them. Mesh Intimate, on the other hand, offers brassieres with ruffle trims.



Online segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Lingerie Market is segmented by distribution channels into online and offline. Over the forecast period, the online distribution channel is projected to expand at the fastest pace. Sales via this channel have been powered by the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms among manufacturers and high internet penetration.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Awareness About Best Fit and Growing Availability

Over the forecast period, the market is expected to be powered by increasing awareness about the best fit, a growing millennial population, and increased purchasing power among women. The global market is also being guided by the growing availability of a wide range of products in different designs for various purposes such as sports, bridal wear, and everyday wear. The growing growth of the global market can also be attributed to women’s desire to improve their natural attractiveness.



Increasing Concerns About Versatile Use of Fabric and Leading Manufacturers

Another factor driving the demand is increasing concerns about the use of versatile fabric in lingerie. The use of fabrics such as nylon, polyester, satin, lace, sheer, lycra, silk, and cotton is growing demand for the commodity. Designers are emphasizing lace, embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and lighter hues in their lingerie, which is expected to boost the demand over the forecast era. Color, fabric, and style are becoming increasingly important to customers, leading manufacturers to introduce chic lingerie that can be worn for a variety of activities. Jockey, for example, has a wide variety of nursing and sports brassieres. Consumer demand for seamless and one-piece intimate apparel with a natural appearance is rising, which is fueling global market development.



Restraint

Changing Fashion Trends as Well as Consumer Tastes

Changing fashion trends, as well as a constant change in customer tastes and expectations, have resulted in increasing prices for the lingerie market over time. As a result, rising production costs for the market are having a negative effect on the global lingerie industry.



Global Lingerie Market: Key Players

Yandy LLC



Marks & Spencer Group plc

Victoria’s Secret

Groupe Chantelle

MAS Holdings

Jockey International, Inc.

Fashion Nova, Inc.

Hennes & Mauritz AB

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE

Hunkemöller International B.V.

Triumph International

Other Prominent Players



Global Lingerie Market: Regions

Global Lingerie Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global Lingerie in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020 in terms of revenue. To gain a competitive edge, businesses distinguish their products in terms of offerings, size, content, packaging, and design. Companies are now using digital and social media ads to warn customers of new product releases. The product demand is being driven by a rise in understanding of best suits as use, changes in working millennial’ lifestyles, increased income to invest in best available goods and an obsession with maintaining a well-groomed structure. Consumers are likely to spend money on new goods in the near future. To meet a broader customer base, foreign companies are opening stores in the city.



Global Lingerie Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

