$1024.2 Mn Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Forecast by 2022-2028 | Rising Cases of Male and Female Infertility are Major Factor Driving Market, With CAGR 8.8% | Ivf Market Demand, Size, Share, Trend Analysis by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global In Vitro Fertilization Market finds that increasing infertility cases and increasing fertility tourism practices are accelerating the growth of the In Vitro Fertilization Market in coming years.

Additionally, some other factors such as, increased awareness of the availability of in vitro fertilization procedures, reduced IVF treatment procedures, increased fertility clinics, increased health care costs, and increased acceptance of reproductive technology assistance in developing countries are propelling the growth of the In Vitro Fertilization Market.

The Global In Vitro Fertilization Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 1024.2 Million in the year 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 617.5 Million in the year 2021 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "In Vitro Fertilization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Equipment, Reagents & Media, Accessories), by Cycle (Fresh Non-donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Non-donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Donor IVF Cycles, Fresh Donor IVF Cycle), by Type (Conventional IVF, IVF with ICSI, IVF with Donar Eggs, Others), by End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Cryobanks, Research Institutes), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Growth in Median Age of First-Time Mothers

Over the past few years, the global market has seen a dramatic increase in the demand for IVF treatment. Infertility is one of the major health problems people face worldwide. Every year, nearly half a million new-borns are born with IVF or other medical treatment. According to the WHO, 8% -10% of couples worldwide suffer from infertility, which means that 80 million couples worldwide. The practice has increased the number of women seeking In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment. The age between new mothers has grown significantly worldwide. Improved contraception, late marriage, and the growing number of women who put their careers ahead of family planning are some major factors that augment the high growth of the In Vitro Fertilization Market. According to data published by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare 2021, in Australia the average age of first mothers increased from 27.9 years in 2009 to 31.9 years in 2019. The growing age of working women are expected to experience difficulties in natural pregnancy, which in turn, increases the number of women who are forced to choose IVF treatment. Thus, an increase in the average age of new mothers drives the growth of the In Vitro Fertilization Market.

Availability of Funds

The availability of funds leads to an increase in the adoption of IVF procedures. New strategies have been introduced, such as Testicular Sperm Extraction (PESA and TESE) in the development of new products. Thus, it increases the success rate of the In Vitro Fertilization Market. In June 2018, an Australian scientist developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool called the Ivy to identify a fetus with the best chance of conceiving. PICSI (Physiological Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection) is one of the preferred sperm alternatives and is recommended for couples with a history of miscarriage, low fetal quality, and low fertility. Such technology helps to increase the success rate of IVF pregnancies and also needs a lot of money. Not everyone can afford this treatment because it is so expensive. Hence, the availability of funds is another factor which drives market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the In Vitro Fertilization market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% during the forecast period.

The In Vitro Fertilization market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 617.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1024.2 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide In Vitro Fertilization market.



Segmentation of the Global In Vitro Fertilization Market:

Product Equipment Reagents & Media Accessories

Cycle Fresh Non-Donor IVF Cycles Frozen Non-Donor IVF Cycles Frozen Donor IVF Cycles Fresh Donor IVF Cycle

Type Conventional IVF IVF with ICSI IVF with Donar Eggs Others

End User Fertility Clinics Hospitals & Surgical Centers Cryobanks Research Institutes

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market-1649

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on In Vitro Fertilization Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Holds Largest Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of the In Vitro Fertilization Market in 2021. Factors such as an increase in medical tourism, increased awareness of the availability of in vitro fertilization procedures, reduced IVF treatment procedures, increased fertility clinics in the region, increased health care costs, and increased acceptance of reproductive technology assistance in developing countries are propelling the growth of the In Vitro Fertilization Market in this region. In addition, the rise in medical tourism and the legal review related to IVF strategies, will boost regional market growth over the forecast years. Due to air pollution and an inactive lifestyle, fertility rates are declining in the region, which accounts for the high sales of services.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on " In Vitro Fertilization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Equipment, Reagents & Media, Accessories), by Cycle (Fresh Non-donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Non-donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Donor IVF Cycles, Fresh Donor IVF Cycle), by Type (Conventional IVF, IVF with ICSI, IVF with Donar Eggs, Others), by End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Cryobanks, Research Institutes), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/in-vitro-fertilization-market-677756

List of Prominent Players in the In Vitro Fertilization Market:

The Cooper Companies Inc. (US)

Cook Group (US)

Vitrolife (Sweden)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Esco Micro PTE. Ltd. (Singapore)

Genea Limited (Australia)

IVFtech ApS (Denmark)

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US)

The Baker Company Inc. (US)

Kitazato Corporation (Japan)

Rocket Medical plc (UK)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US)

ZEISS Group (Germany)

Fertipro NV (Belgium)

Gynotec B.V. (Netherlands)



Recent Developments:

July 2021: Hamilton Thorne Ltd. received FDA approval for the sale of GYNEMED GM501, a ready-to-use device designed for in vitro washing and handling processes for oocytes and human embryos in the US and Europe.

December 2021: Cooper Surgical announced a partnership with Virtus Health to strengthen its fertility technology, which increases access to advanced medical care for infertile couples.

December 2021 - Multiply, an IVF-tech company, launched an AI-based platform designed to replace traditional practices in IVF institutions personal interest.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the In Vitro Fertilization Market?

How will the In Vitro Fertilization Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the In Vitro Fertilization Market?

What is the In Vitro Fertilization market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the In Vitro Fertilization Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “In Vitro Fertilization Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product



• Equipment



• Reagents & Media



• Accessories



• Cycle



• Fresh Non-Donor IVF Cycles



• Frozen Non-Donor IVF Cycles



• Frozen Donor IVF Cycles



• Fresh Donor IVF Cycle



• Type



• Conventional IVF



• IVF with ICSI



• VF with Donar Eggs



• Others



• End User



• Fertility Clinics



• Hospitals & Surgical Centers



• Cryobanks



• Research Institutes



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • The Cooper Companies Inc. (US)



• Cook Group (US)



• Vitrolife (Sweden)



• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)



• Esco Micro PTE. Ltd. (Singapore)



• Genea Limited (Australia)



• IVFtech ApS (Denmark)



• FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US)



• The Baker Company Inc. (US)



• Kitazato Corporation (Japan)



• Rocket Medical plc (UK)



• Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US)



• ZEISS Group (Germany)



• Fertipro NV (Belgium)



• Gynotec B.V. (Netherlands) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,

patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

