Disposable Gloves Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material ; Type

0% during 2021-2028. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing burden of healthcare-associated infection, rising adoption of nitrile gloves for industrial use and the growing increasing number of surgical procedures. However, the shortage of disposable gloves hinders the growth of the market.



Disposable gloves are gloves that are used one time and then throw away.They help keep germs and infection from spreading to from one person and to the other person.



Disposable gloves are used majorly in the healthcare sector to avoid the transmission of infectious microorganisms between patients and physicians.These gloves are made from material such as latex, nitrile rubber, polyisoprene, polyvinyl, and neoprene.



Surgical gloves are available in two forms—powdered and powder-free.Cornstarch powder, lycopodium powder and talc are among the types of powder used in the gloves, which helps overcome the sweating issues and lubricate the gloves making them easy to use.



Powder-free gloves are used in sensitive surgeries; they are also used by people allergic to powder. Surgical gloves are available in various sizes, thus allowing surgeons and medical staff to carry out surgeries without interruptions. Surgical gloves are of higher standards and highly sterile.



Disposable nitrile gloves are ideal for multi-purpose industrial use and provide excellent hand protection for workers.Industrial disposables nitrile gloves are widely used in manufacturing and production facilities in the chemicals industry, electronics industry, paint and coatings industry, printing and dyeing industry, and various other industrial use and processes, which require additional protection for workers and their products.



These include the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and special packaging industries.Industrial use nitrile gloves are lightweight and provide good feel for delicate operations such as light assembly and material handling, small electronics assembly, and other precision projects requiring hand protection.



Light-duty maintenance and cleanup, intricate parts handling, and lab analysis / technical work are all possible with these gloves.Leading-edge Industrial use nitrile gloves conform to the hands comfortably.



Moreover, the soft Industrial use nitrile gloves material reacts with the body temperature and conforms to the shape of the hand, making them exceptionally snug. Due to which, the person wearing gloves get a cool, dry, precise fit, with far less hand fatigue. Industrial use Nitrile gloves material also has a naturally low coefficient of friction, making them easy to slip on. Disposable Industrial use Nitrile Gloves provide a high degree of softness, sensitivity, feel and flexibility and feature textured fingers for exceptional grip. Industrial use nitrile gloves are designed to provide greater barrier protection while being remarkably comfortable to wear for extended periods. They also have excellent resistance to a variety of splashed chemicals, solvents, greases, oils, bases, etc. Hence, these factors are driving the demand for disposable gloves in various industries across the globe during the forecast period. Furthermore, another major factor leading to an increasing number of surgical procedures is the geriatric population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of aged population (more than 60 years of age) will nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. The aging population of the world could lead to a substantial increase in the demand for surgical services. Additionally, surgeons need to plan accordingly to accommodate an expanded workload without compromising the quality of care. There have been several changes made by geriatricians, orthopaedic surgeons, and anaesthetists to improve general facilities and services for surgical treatments. Hence, there is an increase in the number of surgical procedures for older people in the country. According to the British Journal of Surgery, released in May 2019, the total number of elderly people undergoing surgeries reached 1,012,517 in 2015 from 544,998 in 1999. Also, it is estimated that more than 1.48 million people aged 75 years and above will undergo surgical procedures every year by 2030.



On the basis of material, the global disposable gloves market is segmented into natural rubber, nitrile, neoprene, polyethylene, and others.In terms of revenue, the nitrile segment held the largest share in 2021, and the natural rubber segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of volume, the nitrile segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the global disposable gloves market is bifurcated into powdered and powder free. In terms of volume, the powder free segment held a larger share of the market in 2021, and the market for powder-free disposable gloves is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



